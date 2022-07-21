SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
|
Michalak, Meiners again go deep but Royals fall in 13 innings

The Rochester Royals fell 8-7 in 13 innings to Holmen, Wis., in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 21, 2022 12:33 AM
ROCHESTER — Michael Michalak and Tate Meiners both hit home runs for the second straight game, but it wasn't enough as the Rochester Royals dropped an 8-7 contest to Holmen, Wis., in amateur baseball on Wednesday at Mayo Field.

Holmen scored six runs in the third inning and then scored twice in the top of the 13th off of Drew Lingen. Jess Ondell had a big game as he hit a home run and drove in four runs as Holmen improved to 17-1.

Michalak finished 4-for-6 with a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Meiners was 2-for-7 with a home run and three RBIs.

Joe Sperry also had a huge night at the plate for Rochester. The 2022 Lourdes grad was 5-for-7 with two doubles and an RBI. Nolan Jurgenson also had a mutiple hit game as he was 2-for-6.

Royals relief pitchers Palmer Mickelson (3 1/3 innings) and Alex Rudquist (2 innings) combined to toss 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, given up by Mickelson.

The Royals (21-6) will play a pair of regular-season Section 1B games this weekend. They host the Miesville Mudhens at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Field and play at the New Market Muskies at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=43805

By Staff reports
