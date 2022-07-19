SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Michalak, Meiners hit home runs as Royals roll past Elko 10-0

The Rochester Royals defeated the Elko Express 10-0 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 19, 2022 02:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Michael Michalak and Tate Meiners both had big days at the plate as the Rochester Royals toppled the Elko Express 10-0 on Sunday in amateur baseball.

Michalak and Meiners were both 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Michalak hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the Royals a win by the 10-run rule. He had an RBI double to plate the game's first run in the third inning. Meiners hit a three-run homer during a four-run sixth inning.

Also Read
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Greyhounds' big sixth inning takes down Royals
The Austin Greyhounds scored eight runs in the sixth inning and beat the Rochester Royals 9-5 in amateur baseball.
July 13, 2022 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Royals give up late runs, lose to Mudhens
Miesville scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday to rally past the Rochester Royals.
July 10, 2022 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

Left-hander Matteo Finocchi tossed a three-hit shutout for the victory. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Drew Block added three singles for the Royals, who finished with 12 hits. He was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jake Halverson was 2-for-2 while Sam Warren was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Royals have now won two straight games by shutout. In their previous outing, Joe Sperry allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings for his first win in amateur baseball in a 13-0 victory over the Rochester Roadrunners in seven innings. Bo McClintock was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Meiners was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Warren was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals are now 21-5 overall and 7-2 in Section 1B play. They will host Holmen, Wis., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo Field.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=43567

Related Topics: ROCHESTER ROYALSBASEBALLROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Section 1AA golf finals
Sports
Pine Island's Larson, Red Wing's Belisle among local golfers off to hot start at State Am
Local golfers Anders Larson, Cecil Belisle and Nick Jarrett were all part of an eight-way tie for 14th place after the opening round of the prestigious Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur Championship. The three-round meet concludes on Wednesday at Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie.
July 19, 2022 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mnaurora2.jpg
Sports
Minnesota Aurora advance to USL W League championship game
Aurora will play the winner of Greenville Liberty-South Georgia Tormenta. The USL W League championship game is July 23.
July 17, 2022 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC claims its first conference title
Med City FC needed a win Saturday to claim its first National Premier Soccer League Midwest North Division title. The Mayhem go it, 2-0.
July 17, 2022 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
071622.JEREMY.MARTIN.jpg
Sports
Jeremy Martin itching to get back on track; Dungey, Miller make Millville returns
Millville native Jeremy Martin has been sidelined for the first seven rounds of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross national championship series, including Saturday's races at his home track, Spring Creek MX Park. Martin said Saturday, though, that he is hopeful to get back on the track before the season ends on Sept. 3.
July 17, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman