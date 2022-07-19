Michalak, Meiners hit home runs as Royals roll past Elko 10-0

ROCHESTER — Michael Michalak and Tate Meiners both had big days at the plate as the Rochester Royals toppled the Elko Express 10-0 on Sunday in amateur baseball.

Michalak and Meiners were both 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Michalak hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the Royals a win by the 10-run rule. He had an RBI double to plate the game's first run in the third inning. Meiners hit a three-run homer during a four-run sixth inning.

Left-hander Matteo Finocchi tossed a three-hit shutout for the victory. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Drew Block added three singles for the Royals, who finished with 12 hits. He was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jake Halverson was 2-for-2 while Sam Warren was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Royals have now won two straight games by shutout. In their previous outing, Joe Sperry allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings for his first win in amateur baseball in a 13-0 victory over the Rochester Roadrunners in seven innings. Bo McClintock was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Meiners was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Warren was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals are now 21-5 overall and 7-2 in Section 1B play. They will host Holmen, Wis., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo Field.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=43567

