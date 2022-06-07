Mickelson named assistant softball coach at Sioux Falls

Rochester's Frankie Mickelson has been named assistant softball coach at the University of Sioux Falls.

Mickelson, a Century grad, was a standout softball player at Division II Sioux Falls (S.D.) from 2017-21. She joins a team that finished the 2021-22 season 27-25 overall, 11-14 in the NSIC, and advanced to the NSIC Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.

Frankie Mickelson

"I am not sure I have been more excited to bring an assistant coach on staff in my time at USF," Sioux Falls coach Shannon Pivovar said in a release. "Frankie brings a passion for the game of softball, for the growth of student-athletes, and for the USF family that is unmatched. I was able to watch what she was capable of with her work with our team this spring and am thrilled she has decided to come back to our family as a full-time coach moving into next season."

Mickelson, who graduated in the spring of 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in social work and social sciences from Sioux Falls, will be in charge of various duties related to the day-to-day function of the softball team. During her playing career, she was an outstanding center fielder who hit better than .300 twice and she helped the Cougars post 120 victories in five seasons.

She excelled offensively and defensively and is ranked in the top-10 of 12 different Sioux Falls career hitting and fielding categories. She was named to the NSIC Golden Glove Team as a senior. Mickelson was also named Sioux Falls' Gibby Award recipient in April 2021. In that recognition, Mickelson was honored for her perseverance and character for overcoming injuries suffered from a car accident in summer of 2020.

She also excelled in the classroom. Mickelson was named to the NSIC All-Academic Team four times and was a three-time Academic All-NSIC Team of Excellence member (2019-2021). She was named to the Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete Team in 2019.

——

Rochester’s Matthew Hayford, a Lourdes grad, was a starter this season for the St. John's University baseball team.

Hayford, a junior, started in 36 of the team’s 41 games as an infielder and he batted .328, fifth on the team. He hit five doubles, two home runs, had 16 RBIs and scored 27 runs. He posted an OPS of .824.

Hayford helped the Johnnies finish the season 24-17.

• Devin Vonderohe of Caledonia, a freshman first baseman, and sophomore pitcher Ben Kuehni of Red Wing were also members of the St. John's team. Neither player saw any varsity action this season.

——

Rochester’s Jane Spading has earned All-Conference honors in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference as a member of the St. Olaf College women’s tennis team.

Spading, a freshman, was honored as part of a doubles team. She paired with Sarah Clark as the duo collected the first All-MIAC honors of their respective careers.

Spading and Clark spent much of the season at No. 3 doubles for St. Olaf, but they did play some matches at the No. 2 position. They posted an 8-4 overall record and 7-2 mark in MIAC play during their first season of collegiate tennis.

Spading is a Lourdes grad who played four years of varsity tennis with the Eagles. She helped Lourdes win a Section 1A title and earn a state team berth all four seasons, including one in which the Eagles were the Class A state runner-up. She also was an individual state qualifier.

