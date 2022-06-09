SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Mickelson pitches Royals past La Crescent

Rochester Royals improve to 10-2 with 9-2 victory over La Crescent Cardinals on Wednesday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 08, 2022 11:24 PM
ROCHESTER — T Palmer Mickelson recovered from a slow start to throw six strong innings as the Rochester Royals topped the La Cresent Cardinals 9-2 in amateur baseball on Wednesday.

Mickelson allowed hits to the first three hitters he faced and gave up two runs in the first inning. But he followed with five scoreless innings. He gave up two earned runs on seven hits over six innings and struck out 10.

Drew Lingren followed with three scoreless innings for the Royals to collect a save. He did not give up a hit and struck out five.

Michael Michalak went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs to spark the Royals' offensive attack. Michalak hit a solo home run in the third inning and added RBI singles in both the fourth and the sixth. 

Alex Holets went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Royals. He hit an RBI single when the Royals scored five times in the fourth and Drew Block, who was 1-for-1, walked with the bases loaded during the inning.

Tate Meiners scored a pair of runs while Sam Warren and Nolan Jurgenson both drove in a run. The Royals finished with eight hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals (10-2) will play at the Cannon Falls Bears at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42256

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
