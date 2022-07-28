Miesville outscores Royals 12-9 in battle of Class B state powers

ROCHESTER — Joey Werner and Austin LaDoux drove in five runs each as the Miesville Mudhens posted a wild 12-9 win over the Rochester Royals in amateur baseball on Wednesday in a battle of Class B state powers.

The game got off to an offensive start. Miesville scored three runs in the top of the first at Mayo Field and four in the second. The Royals scored one in the first, four times in the second and two runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a 9-7 lead.

But the Royals, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, were not able to score over the last five innings while Miesville tallied the final five runs to win the regular-season Section 1B game. Miesville went ahead with four runs in the seventh and added another in the ninth.

Werner hit a two-run homer in the first inning and he then put Miesville ahead with a three-run double with two outs in the seventh off of relief pitcher Matt Meyer. LaDoux hit a solo homer in the first and a grand slam in the second inning.

Nick Pearson went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Royals while Sam Warren was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Tate Meiners and Jake Halverson both had two hits. Michael Michalak hit a two-run double and Alex Holets added a two-run single.

Both teams finished with 15 hits, but the Royals left 12 runners on base and the Mudhens stranded nine.

On the mound, Royals starter Matteo Finocchi allowed seven runs in two innings. Joe Sperry allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings and Meyer, who suffered the loss, allowed three runs, two earned, in 2 2/3 innings.

The Royals (23-7, 8-3 Section 1B) play their final regular-season section game when they host the Hampton Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field. Rochester closes the season with a 3 p.m. game Sunday at the Minnetonka Millers.

The Section 1B playoffs are slated to begin on Aug. 5.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=44075