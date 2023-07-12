Might there be a fifth season for Med City FC standout Andy Wilkinson?

ROCHESTER — Never in the history of Med City FC soccer had a player worn the Mayhem jersey for four seasons.

That changed this spring when England native Andy Wilkinson slipped it on one more time.

The 24-year-old defender and graduate of Bellevue University (Neb.) has now been a crucial piece for the Mayhem in the 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023 seasons.

And not just a crucial player, but an incredibly happy one. Playing summer soccer in Rochester with Med City FC, living with a host family each year, bonding with teammates, guided by Med City General Manager Frank Spaeth and its coach Neil Cassidy, working out daily at the Rochester Athletic Club, and lapping up the sweetness of Minnesota summers — Wilkinson believes life can’t get much better than all of that.

“Frank and Neil are awesome,” Wilkinson said. “They help you develop and they also give you the freedom to do what you want (on the field), within reason. I also have really liked my host families. They bring you in as one of their own. And we do some volunteering as well, as well as some coaching. It feels good to be a part of the community rather than just playing.”

And then there are his teammates. In them, Wilkinson says he’s made friends for life. That includes continuing to be in social media group chats with the members of the 2018 and 2019 Med City FC teams.

“It’s fun to work out with and socialize with the boys,” Wilkinson said. “We’ve got some local kids on this team, but we’ve also got guys from England, Brazil and Chile. It’s great to be with them and learn about their cultures. It’s just been an incredible experience being here. If you’d have told me 10 or 12 years ago that I’d be able to travel to the other side of the world to follow my dream, I’d have been thrilled. I’ve met loads of amazing people and made loads of connections here.”

Wilkinson has also gotten married while being across the pond, and also obtained his green card. He met his wife, a native of Red Oak, Iowa, while attending Bellevue University. She was a volleyball player there, and he a soccer player. They’ve made their home Red Oak, which is 42 miles from Bellevue.

He says it's a good life there. But being in Rochester likely this one last summer is something he is not easily letting go of.

Wilkinson has been on winning teams every season with Med City FC. This year has been no different, with the Mayhem taking a 6-2-4 record into today’s 7 p.m. National Premier Soccer League North Division semifinals at Dakota Fusion FC in Moorhead, Minn.

Spaeth says that Wilkinson has provided talent, smarts and camaraderie to every Med City FC team he’s been on.

“Andy is very technical and very smart,” Spaeth said. “He really understands his position and how to play. Plus, he’s got good leadership qualities. He’s been a team captain the last couple of years. He gets along with everyone and is well respected. Some of our younger players learn things from him because of his experience. Being an older player, that adds value for our younger players.”

It is value that likely won’t be around next summer. At 24, Wilkinson says he can feel the game taking a toll on him physically. He also feels like it might be time to get on with his life, to try to secure a job as a physical education teacher and possibly a high school soccer coach.

But this walking away from Med City FC, it won’t be easy. These have been among the best times of his life.

He’s not ready to put anything in writing just yet. He’s said that he’s going to be done before, only to show up one more time.

Med City FC is better with him, and he’s better with Med City FC. Who knows, there might just be a fifth season.