Millville's Alex Martin to retire from pro motocross at end of season

MILLVILLE — Fourteen years ago, on a blazing-hot August afternoon just outside of Millville, Alex Martin sat on his dirt bike at the edge of the pro pits at Spring Creek MX Park.

Martin, just 18 years old at the time, quickly drank one bottle of water, then another.

There was no crowd engulfing him, no factory team trailer or support team backing him up; it was just Martin, his bike and a few high-fives from fellow riders who passed him.

"It just kept going and going," Martin said with a chuckle when asked how he felt after riding in a pair of grueling 30-plus motos (races) in his professional motocross debut.

That day — at the track where Martin grew up racing with and against his younger brother Jeremy and their sister Jennifer, a track owned and operated by his parents, John and Greta — was Alex Martin's first-ever professional motocross race.

Now, nearly 14 years later, after a career of ups and downs, team changes, injuries and national championship chases, Martin is preparing to ride at his home track one more time as a full-time pro.

With the annual AMA Pro Motocross championship series races at Spring Creek MX Park set for next Saturday, July 16, Martin announced today — Friday, July 8 — that he will retire from pro racing at the end of the 2022 season.

It was a somewhat surprising announcement, even to industry insiders.

Martin, now 32, made the jump from the 250 Class — which was called MX Lites when he made his pro debut back in 2008 — to the 450 Class, the top level of the sport, this season. Martin currently sits in 13th place in the 450 Class season standings.

His best finishes came in 2016 and 2018, when he was the national runner-up in the 250 Class.

"After 14 years of racing professionally I have decided to retire from full-time racing at the end of this season," Martin said in a social media post Friday morning. "This sport takes a toll both physically and mentally on its riders."

Indeed, it has taken its toll on Alex Martin and his brother Jeremy, a former national champion who hasn't raced a full motocross season in five years. Jeremy is reportedly out for the entire 2022 motocross season after severely injuring his shoulder in a practice crash back in March. He won the overall in the 250 Class at Spring Creek last summer.

Over the past few years, Alex Martin's intense dedication to training and physical fitness are what has kept him going in a physically and mentally demanding sport.

"I've had my share of ups and downs, concussions, broken bones, podiums, wins," Martin wrote in his social media post. "... nine years as a privateer, five years as a factory racer. Ultimately I'm damn proud of what I was able to accomplish in my career."

There are still seven rounds of racing to go in the 2022 motocross season, including races on Saturday at Southwick, Mass., and at Spring Creek in Millville on July 16. The series wraps up at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif., on Sept. 3.

Once those races are finished, Martin will have more time to focus on his Troll Training physical fitness business, which is a play of the "Troll Train" nickname the 5-foot-4, 140-pound racer has embraced.

"With seven rounds of pro motocross to go, I still intend to show up ready to race every weekend," Martin wrote Friday. "Next stop tomorrow, Southwick. Let's go!!"