Millville's Martin living in the moment as pro motocross career winds down

MILLVILLE — Alex Martin has had a singular focus during the summer for the past 15 years.

Now it’s time for the Millville native to change that focus, without stepping away from it entirely.

“For a lot of athletes, when you’re in it, you’re always focusing on the next race or the next season,” the 32-year-old Martin said this week. “You’re almost living day-to-day, trying to make the most of it. I never really reflected much throughout my career.

“Early on it was always, how can I be better, with bike setups, testing with the team, nutrition training. … Now it’s more about reflection.”

Martin has two-and-a-half more months of living in the moment.

Last week, the rider who made his pro debut at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville in 2008, the rider who literally grew up at and on that track, the rider who is the son of track owners John and Greta Martin, announced that he will retire at the end of the AMA Pro Motocross season.

After 14 years as a full-time pro and two national runner-up finishes, Alex Martin’s last race as a pro will occur on Sept. 3 at Fox Raceway at Pala, Calif. His last race as a full-time pro at his home track, Spring Creek — the place he made his pro debut on Aug. 17, 2008 — is Saturday. The AMA championship series makes its annual stop at Spring Creek this weekend, when the crowd of close to 20,000 fans is likely to be as pro-Martin as it ever has been.

“I guess going into Millville, my mindset is more or less to just enjoy it,” said Martin, who’ll be making his first, and only, appearance at the track as a rider in the 450 Class. He moved up to the sport’s top division this season. “We still have six rounds of racing left, but it’ll be special because there will be a lot of friends and family around, people who’ve watched me grow up and been here every year to watch me race.”

A rewarding career

Martin labeled his career “rewarding,” and that’s perhaps magnified because, unlike many of the sport’s top riders, he spent nearly a decade without the support of a factory team.

He spent the first 13 of his 14 professional years in the sport in the 250 Class. He rode a Honda for five years, before shifting gears to a Yamaha for four years, then to a KTM in 2017 and 2018, and to Suzuki in 2019 and 2020, before returning to Yamaha for his final two seasons.

Martin was the national runner-up in the 250 Class in 2016 and 2018, earning his only two series victories in the 2016 season, at Glen Helen (San Bernardino, Calif.) and Washougal, Wash.

Of all the great memories Martin has, though, he said the thing he’ll remember most is the relationships he’s built with fellow riders and others who follow the series on a week-to-week basis.

“It’s the people I’ve met along the way,” Martin said. “I’ve been fortunate to ride for almost 10 different teams, three different factory level teams and have met some really cool people. The knowledge I’ve gained, too, in training, health and fitness, bike setup … it’s to the point where I could feel the slightest change in a bike. If we’d go two clicks different on the suspension, I’d feel a difference when riding.”

Martin said he began thinking about retiring from racing before the supercross season began back in January, and that he had pretty much decided midway through the supercross season that this would be his last year.

He and his wife sold their house in Florida last month and plan to move back to Minnesota, closer to both of their families. They’d like to start a family of their own soon, too, Martin said.

He has plans to stay active in the sport, too. His Troll Training health and fitness training business — named for the nickname he’s been given during his time as a rider — has been successful in training not only motocross riders, but athletes across many sports. The potential to become a brand ambassador for some of his sponsors exists, too.

Martin has no plans to sit still, but he is ready to be done racing on a full-time basis. That reality settled in with the oft-grueling travel demands during the supercross season, when he remained healthy and raced in all 17 rounds of the series. His wife joined him on a trip to Paris, where he raced, at Thanksgiving time. He’s been on a plane nearly every week since then.

Alex Martin flies over a jump during a pro motocross race at Spring Creek MX Park in July of 2016. He'll race at his home track on Saturday for the last time as a full-time pro. Post Bulletin file photo

“It was a multitude of factors,” he said of his decision to retire, “ranging from my wife and I — we’ve been doing this a long time together — the travel, the injuries. I’ve had my share of concussions and broken bones. We want to start a family; we’ve been thinking about that for awhile.

“For the last 15-plus years, (racing) has been my main priority. I’ve definitely loved what I’ve done for a long time. Now it’s time for something different.”