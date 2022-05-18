Millville's Martin named AMA supercross Rookie of the Year

Alex Martin spent more than a decade of his professional motocross career riding in the 250 class.

While that class becomes more and more competitive every year, Martin has long pondered a step up to the sport’s biggest class, the 450s.

He made that move this year and it couldn’t have gone much better.

On May 8, Martin was named the AMA Supercross 450 class Rookie of the Year.

The 32-year-old Millville native finished 15th in the points standings, with seven top-15 overall finishes and one top-10 overall this season.

“I learned more this year about SX then (sic) 6 years of racing in the 250 class. And loved every bit of it!!” Martin wrote in a Facebook post after receiving the Rookie of the Year honor. “There were definitely some ups, downs and plenty of crashes along the way, but I’m super proud of what we managed to accomplish this season.”

Martin will remain on his Yamaha 450YZ for this summer’s motocross season, which begins May 28 at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif. It will mark his first motocross season in the 450 class.

The series will return to Spring Creek MX Park in Millville on July 16 for Round 7 of the 12-round championship series.

Martin was a perennial top-10 motocross rider in the 250 class over the past decade. He made his pro debut in 2008 at Spring Creek, the track owned by his parents, John and Greta.

Alex Martin has 21 career podium appearances (top-3 finishes) in motocross and twice finished as the national runner-up in the 250 class (2016, 2018).

J-Mart to switch teams in ’23

Alex Martin’s brother, Jeremy, a two-time 250 class motocross national champion, announced last week that he will change teams in 2023.

Jeremy Martin will leave the Monster Energy Star Yamaha team after this season to join the up-and-coming Muc-Off ClubMX FXR Yamaha team in 2023.

Jeremy Martin

Martin underwent shoulder surgery after an injury during this spring’ supercross season, and he may miss most or all of this summer’s motocross season, according to a report from RacerXOnline, a leading motocross news outlet.

Multiple reports indicate that Martin’s deal will keep him in the 250 class for both supercross and motocross next year.

“Bringing a multi-time national champion to our team takes us to a new level,” said team owner Brandon Haas in a release. “I have known Jeremy for a long time and have a great deal of respect for his attitude and work ethic. He is the perfect fit for our style of racing and will lift all aspects of our program. He’s a grinder. He just puts his head down and does the work with no flash. He doesn’t need a spotlight on him—he just wants to win.”

Dungey to return … for a couple races

Another long-time fan favorite at Millville, motocross legend Ryan Dungey, will return to his bike this summer to ride in at least the first two rounds of the AMA championship series.

Dungey’s return coincides with the 50th anniversary season of the AMA series.

The Belle Plaine, Minn., native raced frequently at Spring Creek during his formative years, and again as a professional.

He’ll be back on his familiar KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition bike. He won the 450 national championship in 2012 and 2015 while riding for KTM.

Ryan Dungey

Dungey, 32, retired from racing just prior to the 2017 motocross season after recording 46 career victories (third-most all-time), 91 podium appearances (second all-time), three 450 class championships (2010, 2012, 2015) and one 250 class championship (2009).

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to race the first couple rounds of the outdoors for Red Bull KTM,” Dungey said in a release. “I have a lot of trust with the team, which breeds confidence sitting on the line knowing I have good people behind me and we’ve got a great dirt bike underneath us.

“This is a stacked class and it’s been a long time since I’ve been on the line with them, but I’m excited to be back on the gate.”