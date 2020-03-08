Weather Alert

.RUNOFF FROM MELTING SNOW HAS CAUSED THE WHITEWATER RIVER TO RISE TO NEAR FLOOD STAGE. WITH ADDITIONAL RUNOFF OVERNIGHT, THE RIVER MAY BRIEFLY EXCEED THE FLOOD STAGE FOR A FEW HOURS. RIVER FORECASTS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT BOTH OBSERVED AND FORECAST PRECIPITATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU LIVE IN A THREATENED AREA, BE ALERT FOR HIGH OR RISING WATER, AND BE READY TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF NECESSARY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS INTO FLOODED AREAS. REMEMBER, IT ONLY TAKES TWO FEET OF WATER TO FLOAT MOST AUTOMOBILES, INCLUDING SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF WEATHER INFORMATION, INCLUDING NOAA WEATHER RADIO, FOR LATER STATEMENTS. ADDITIONAL RIVER AND WEATHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT... WEATHER.GOV/LACROSSE. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE WI HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MIDDLE FORK WHITEWATER RIVER NEAR WHITEWATER PARK. * UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 7:30 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.8 FEET BY THIS EVENING. &&