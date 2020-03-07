Eriksson

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) chases after the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings left wing Nikolai Prokhorkin (74) during the first period at Staples Center Saturday, March 7. Kelvin Kuo / USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES -- Dustin Brown had three goals and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings stretched their winning streak to five games with a 7-3 win against the visiting Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon.

The Kings haven't won five in a row since an eight-game winning streak from Nov. 25-Dec. 9, 2017.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, and Cal Petersen made 25 saves for Los Angeles, which is 8-2-1 since Feb. 12.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, Mats Zuccarello had two assists, Jared Spurgeon and Luke Kunin also scored, and Alex Stalock made 28 saves for the Wild, who missed a chance to move back into a wild-card spot in the Western Conference standings.

Kunin slapped in a loose puck to make it 4-3 with 4:25 left, but the Kings scored three goals in the final 2:13.

The Kings scored two goals 53 seconds apart in the second period to take a 3-1 lead.

Blake Lizotte scored short-handed at 7:36 to make it 2-1.

Adrian Kempe stole Alex Galchenyuk's centering pass in the Los Angeles zone and took the puck all the way down the right side on a two-on-one before centering to Lizotte for the redirection.

Trevor Moore then stole the puck from Brad Hunt at the red line and scored on a breakaway at 8:29 to stretch the lead to 3-1.

Spurgeon cut the lead back to 4-2 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 5:33.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 5:16 of the first period when Kopitar put in a rebound off a three-on-two rush.

Foligno scored 12 seconds into the second period to tie it 1-1.

