Weather Alert

...TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO
SUNDAY...

.SNOW WILL FALL ACROSS THE AREA FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY. ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. SOME LOCALIZED HIGHER
AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE. AT THIS TIME, THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS LOOK
TO BE NEAR THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR WITH MUCH OF THAT SNOW
FALLING ON SUNDAY MORNING.

THOSE WILL TRAVEL PLANS THIS WEEKEND SHOULD PLAY CLOSE ATTENTION
TO THE LATEST FORECASTS. BE PREPARED TO ALTER OR DELAY TRAVEL IF
CONDITIONS WARRANT. THOSE WITH FLEXIBLE PLANS MAY WANT TO
CONSIDER CONSOLIDATING THEM ON SATURDAY TO AVOID LIKELY TRAVEL
IMPACTS SUNDAY.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE.
MUCH OF THIS SNOW WILL FALL BETWEEN 3 AM AND 9 AM SUNDAY WHEN
HOURLY SNOW RATES COULD BE 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

&&
Column: New roster gives Timberwolves new hope

Minnesota Timberwolves
Seven new Minnesota Timberwolves players, including D’Angelo Russell, second left, are introduced at a news conference Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at City Center in Minneapolis. Timberwolves President of NBA Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, left, and head coach Ryan Saunders, right, join other new players, from third left, Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jacob Evans III, James Johnson and Omari Spellman. Jean Pieri / St. Paul Pioneer Press
 

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s easy to listen to another Timberwolves plan and roll your eyes — really, really, really easy — but darned if this time doesn’t seem different.

Because this time, it is different.

Minnesota has bungled through many double-digit losing streaks over the years, but Friday marked the first time the Timberwolves responded by replacing half the roster virtually overnight. Whether it’s ingenious or desperate, it’s certainly refreshing.

During a news conference held at City Center in downtown Minneapolis on Friday, the Timberwolves introduced seven new players, including all-star point guard D’Angelo Russell, acquired in separate deadline trades with Houston, Denver and Golden State.

Seven, at midseason!

The Wolves on Friday introduced Russell, Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, James Johnson, Evan Turner, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans, all of whom are expected to be in uniform for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center, though Russell could be a game-time decision because of a lingering injury.

Whether all of them are in Wolves uniforms in a year or two is beside the point. The guys they replaced weren’t close to getting it done, losers of 13 straight after Wednesday’s setback to the Atlanta Hawks. And Russell is a keeper.

Of those now departed, Robert Covington was a good player in his few months here and Gorgui Dieng will be missed. Few, however, will even remember Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Jordan Bell or Noah Vonleh. That of course can’t be said for Andrew Wiggins, the former No. 1 overall draft pick whose five-year, $148 million contract had become an albatross for player and franchise.

A nice enough young man, Wiggins played professional basketball with an indifference that will — in Minnesota, at least — outlive his NBA career. Shortly after arriving in a trade, he looked deeply into owner Glen Taylor’s eyes and told him he loved basketball and Minnesota, not necessarily in that order, and was rewarded with a max contract.

Rosas not only moved Wiggins but did so for Russell, who immediately becomes the Timberwolves’ best point guard since Sam Cassel helped them make the Western Conference finals in 2004. The Warriors also get a protected first-round draft pick and second-round pick in 2021. So what? Russell, 23, is signed through 2023, and the Timberwolves have two first-round picks this summer.

It was easy to get lost in the volume Friday; the Wolves put seven guys on stage with new jerseys. But the simple act of moving Wiggins should not be underestimated. It must have been like passing the world’s largest kidney stone.

Plans are important, but every pro sports executive has a vision. Some are written in crayon (Kevin McHale), some in pencil (Tom Thibodeau) and some with letters cut from magazine headlines (David Kahn). What really matters is how much the executive puts into making it real.

This is a team whose marketing slogan could be “Give us another chance. Again.” Every year. So, yes, Rosas’ Plan A is just about Plan Z for Timberwolves fans. It might work, it might not. But at least we know incontrovertibly that Gersson Rosas working on it. Hard.

