...TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO
SUNDAY...

.SNOW WILL FALL ACROSS THE AREA FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY. ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. SOME LOCALIZED HIGHER
AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE. AT THIS TIME, THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS LOOK
TO BE NEAR THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR WITH MUCH OF THAT SNOW
FALLING ON SUNDAY MORNING.

THOSE WILL TRAVEL PLANS THIS WEEKEND SHOULD PLAY CLOSE ATTENTION
TO THE LATEST FORECASTS. BE PREPARED TO ALTER OR DELAY TRAVEL IF
CONDITIONS WARRANT. THOSE WITH FLEXIBLE PLANS MAY WANT TO
CONSIDER CONSOLIDATING THEM ON SATURDAY TO AVOID LIKELY TRAVEL
IMPACTS SUNDAY.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE.
MUCH OF THIS SNOW WILL FALL BETWEEN 3 AM AND 9 AM SUNDAY WHEN
HOURLY SNOW RATES COULD BE 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

D’Angelo Russell likely found his forever home with Timberwolves

  • Updated
D'Angelo Russell
Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell warms up before a Jan. 30 game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Greg M. Cooper / USA TODAY Sports
 

MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell hopped off the plane late Thursday night and was greeted at the airport by a hoard of Timberwolves employees. The welcoming party was even bigger at Friday’s news conference, as hundreds of fans filled the City Center in downtown Minneapolis to see the star point guard — and six other new players — be introduced for the first time as Timberwolves.

Russell received a rousing applause from the Wolves faithful when his name was called.

“Wow. You go through things like this and not realize how surreal it is,” he said. “Once I got off the plane, I felt the love. It felt like home right way. Just gave me that home feeling.”

Which is exactly what he’s long been searching for.

Russell was selected No. 2 overall in the 2015 NBA draft — one spot behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns has spent his entire career in Minnesota. This is stop No. 4 in Russell’s young career. After being drafted by the Lakers, Russell was traded to Brooklyn ahead of the 2018-19 season.

A man in search of stability may have found it here. It took Gersson Rosas so long to finally get Russell, he doesn’t figure to let him go anywhere else anytime soon.

“Top-to-bottom, individual, family-wise, on the court, off the court, we’ve turned every stone to make sure that this is where he’s going to be — not only now, but hopefully for the rest of his career,” Rosas said. “And we’ll be able to look back at today as the start of something special but productive.”

Russell is only nearing his 24th birthday. It’s difficult to see any player spending the remainder of his career in one spot, but there’s no question how much Rosas and the Timberwolves value the young point guard. Minnesota tried to sign Russell last summer, when he was a restricted free-agent, but Russell ended up with Golden State via a sign-and-trade deal.

On Friday, the guard brushed off the idea that he “chose” the Warriors over the Wolves. 

“I don’t think it works like that,” Russell said. “I’m appreciative of this situation. When you’re in this league, you get blinded by what your job is, by off-the-court nonsense or whatnot. Realizing that we get to play basketball every day, it’s one of the most luckiest jobs you could possibly ask for with the circumstances of this world. I keep repeating myself, but I’m where my feet are. Whatever team I was going to be on or whatever team showed they wanted me, I would love to go there.”

Minnesota has wanted Russell since the moment Rosas arrived last May. The Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations wasn’t deterred when he whiffed on signing Russell in free agency, or during the bumpy trade negotiations with Golden State leading up to the deadline.

“I’m not the type of guy who if you say ‘No’ to, that I’m going to go away,” Rosas said. “At the end of the day, whether it’s D’Angelo or the next player, we have to be aggressive. … Just because you tell us ‘No,’ we’re not gonna go away; we’re going to try to be creative, and fortunately we have a staff that’s super creative and can look at all the alternatives to execute.”

Now that Russell — who is a game-time decision for Saturday night’s game at Target Center against the Clippers because of a quad injury — is here, Minnesota believes it has found its ideal point guard.

 Rosas lauded Russell’s leadership, play-making ability, scoring prowess, pace of play and the way he complements Karl-Anthony Towns.

“That’s something that for us is important not just today, but three years from now, five years from now,” Rosas said. “To me, that’s one of the most important building blocks of our organization.”

