MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a fitting tribute to late Minnesota Gophers player coach Doug Woog on a night that the program honored him. On this night the Gophers looked like the every-year national powerhouse of the 1990s when Woog coached the team, taking an early lead and beating Ohio State 4-1 for their first Big Ten sweep of the season. It was concluded by a stick salute to fans at center ice, which were common in the Woog era.
The Gophers (10-10-4 overall, 5-5-4-3 Big Ten) got an early goal from Bryce Brodzinski, and the line of Brannon McManus, Ben Meyers and Sampo Ranta clicked for three more. In goal, Jack Lafontaine started for the seventh time in the past eight games and had 28 saves. It was the first sweep of a regular season conference series by the Gophers since they beat the Buckeyes twice 11 months ago in Columbus, Ohio.
Minnesota is now 5-1-1 in its past seven games and has moved within a point of Notre Dame for a home ice slot in the Big Ten playoffs with 10 games to play.
The Buckeyes, who came to Minneapolis in first place in the conference, will leave in third place as they were swept for just the second time this season. They got 34 saves from goalie Tommy Nappier and a power play goal from Carson Meyer, but fell to 15-8-3 overall and 8-6-2-0 in the conference.
Unlike other games where they have been doomed by slow starts, the Gophers had some jump from the opening faceoff on Saturday, and got the only goal of the first period. The Buckeyes won a faceoff to the right of their goalie, but when Ohio State defenseman Ryan O’Connell threw a blind pass away toward the corner, Brodzinski corralled the puck and popped a rising shot that clanked the iron inside the upper corner of the net for his third collegiate goal.
The Gophers had an 8-1 lead in shots at one point, and put 16 on Nappier in the opening 20 minutes, keeping the goalie and the Buckeyes defenders busy.
In the second period Ranta fed McManus for a shot at the Ohio State crease, but McManus instead tried to pass the puck back to Ranta. McManus’ generosity was rewarded as the puck banked off the skate of Buckeyes defenseman Wyatt Ege and into the net for a 2-0 lead. A few minutes later, that line clicked again, with Meyers feeding Ranta and the Finnish sophomore scoring his 10th goal of the season. That tied him for the team lead with Scott Reedy, who missed this weekend’s series with an upper body injury.
After the Buckeyes got on the scoreboard with a third period power play goal, Meyers answered with one for the Gophers on the man advantage, grabbing his own rebound and flipping a backhand shot over Nappier to re-establish a three-goal lead.
For the second time this season, the Gophers wore their gold jerseys with “WOOGER” on each player’s nameplate in honor of Woog, who was an All-American player for the pgoram, then coached the team for more than a decade. He passed away in December at age 75. Woog’s grandchildren dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game, and the team will auction off the jerseys later this season to raise money for a scholarship in Woog’s name.