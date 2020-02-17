Weather Alert

...SNOW SLOW TO EXIT THE REGION... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO FALL ACROSS THE AREA FOR MUCH OF THE REMAINDER OF THE EVENING. SOME OF THIS SNOW COULD STILL BE HEAVY FOR SHORT PERIODS OF TIME. AS TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO DROP, LOOK FOR MORE ACCUMULATION ON ROADS TO OCCUR WITH PARTIALLY TO COMPLETELY SNOW COVERED ROADS CAUSING SLIPPERY TRAVEL CONDITIONS. ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE EVENING. THE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO TAPER OFF FROM WEST TO EAST FROM LATE THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL THIS EVENING, BE AWARE THAT ROADS WILL BE PARTIALLY TO COMPLETELY SNOW COVERED AND SLICK. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&