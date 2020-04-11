Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW ALONG WITH BLOWING SNOW SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL FALL ACROSS THE AREA SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. THE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO START SUNDAY MORNING FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AND THEN SPREAD EAST DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A BAND OF 6 TO 10 INCHES APPEARS LIKELY FROM NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS SHOULD BE EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WILL CREATE SOME BLOWING SNOW FROM LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY. NEAR WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS COULD OCCUR AT TIMES WHILE THE HEAVY SNOW IS FALLING SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. IN ADDITION, THIS WILL BE A HEAVIER, WET SNOW THAT COULD CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR ANY TEMPORARY TENTS THAT HAVE BEEN SET UP. SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD ALSO OCCUR. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES. EXPECT SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...ESSENTIAL TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD PRODUCE NEAR WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&