From rags to riches: Vikings select LSU WR Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings have their Stefon Diggs replacement. The Vikings selected LSU star slot receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick of the first round on Thursday night.
“Very excited that Justin Jefferson fell down to us," Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said. "Great route-runner, great hands, great player. His skillset fits our offense perfectly. That was a huge pick for us.”
Jefferson is a true rags-to-riches story. In high school, Jefferson was under-recruited. At one point, he was just a 2-star recruit. But LSU saw something in him.
That risk paid off in a big way.
Jefferson was a breakout star for the Tigers. Jefferson finished with a single-season record 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019. He was a huge reason why LSU made the run all the way to their National Championship. Jefferson absolutely dominated in LSU’s biggest games of the season. He had 14 catches, 227 yards and four touchdowns in LSU's 63-28 Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Jefferson was the fifth wide receiver drafted in the first round. He’ll give Kirk Cousins another weapon to go along with Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 192 pounds
Coach Speak
After breaking multiple school records during his time at LSU, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron summed it up perfectly: “Not bad for a two-star recruit.”
Guru's take
The Athletic’s Draft Guru Dane Brugler’s broke down Jefferson: “A two-year starter at LSU, Jefferson was the “Y” receiver in offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s offense, lining up almost exclusively in the slot as a junior. He proved to be Joe Burrow’s favorite target the last two seasons, setting a single-season school record with 111 receptions in 2019, which is the third-most in a season in SEC history (behind Amari Cooper and Jordan Matthews). A throwback pass catcher, Jefferson attacks defenders at the stem and always works to get open, playing with the gritty mindset to finish in a crowd. Although not a burner, his detailed footwork and understanding of route depth create passing windows and always make him available. Overall, Jefferson doesn’t possess elite suddenness, but he is a seasoned route runner with the physical ball skills and competitive make-up that translates to the NFL, projecting as a quarterback-friendly target ideally suited in the slot.”
What It Means
With the selection of Justin Jefferson in the first round (No. 22 overall), the Vikings found a replacement for Stefon Diggs. Ironically the Vikings used one of the picks they received for Diggs in the trade with Buffalo to select Jefferson. Jefferson is considered more of a slot receiver, but he did have a 4.43 40-yard time. Jefferson adds a game-changing weapon to the Vikings offense. When he became available, it was a no-brainer for Rick Spielman and the Vikings staff.
Grade The Pick
Jefferson doesn't fill the Vikings' greatest position of need, but he does help fill the void left by Stefon Diggs' departure. Jefferson's presence will take pressure off Adam Thielen and make the Vikings' receiver depth better, as it pushes Bisi Johnson down the depth chart to No. 3. We were hoping for a cornerback -- the team's greatest need -- but to get the best slot receiver in the draft at No. 22 overall, a guy with good size (6-1, 202), some speed (4.43 40) and sure hands, there's no argument here. Grade: B+
Jason Feldman and Guy Limbeck contributed to this report