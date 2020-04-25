The Vikings set a record for the most picks (15) in the seven-round draft era. Here’s a breakdown of all eight of their picks from the final three rounds.
Round 5, Pick 169: Temple CB Harrison Hand
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 197 pounds
What It Means: Hand is the third cornerback taken in the draft, and he has the ability to shift to nickel and also potentially play safety. After losing three cornerbacks this offseason, the Vikings have replaced them with the additions of Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney and now Hand. He led Temple with three interceptions in 2019. He also had eight pass deflections. Hand will have his work cut out for him to earn a starting job, but he’s got a chance to be a special teamer on Day One.
“Very good athletic ability,” General Manager Rick Spielman said. “We need to continue to build depth in the secondary. He’ll come in and compete. Also, I know what he can do and contribute on special teams.”
The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler’s breakdown: “A one-year starter at Temple, Hand was the boundary cornerback in defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles scheme, playing both man and zone coverages. He was part of Rhule’s first recruiting class, but called Waco a “big culture shock” and made a smooth transition to Temple in 2019, leading the team in interceptions. Hand is a competitive player with the eyes and toughness required to read and react, trusting his vision and not allowing himself to overthink things. While he isn’t a poor athlete, he doesn’t play with sudden qualities and lacks the textbook technique to help compensate. Overall, Hand is quick to sort from off coverage, but lacks the necessary twitch in his hips and feet to be a consistent playmaker at the position, projecting as a possible backup zone corner.
Round 5, Pick 176: Miami WR K.J. Osborn
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 203 pounds
What It Means: There were higher-rated wide receivers on the board, but Osborn gives the Vikings a potential big-time punt and kick returner. Osborn averaged 15.9 yards per punt return last year. He also had 50 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns for Miami, who dealt with a lot of quarterback issues. Osborn transferred from Buffalo after putting up big numbers in 2018. He had 353 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. Osborn seems like a little bit of a stretch in the fifth round.
"We think he has a legitimate chance of winning the punt return and the kickoff returns jobs with his explosive speed and power,” Spielman said.
The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler’s breakdown: “A two-star recruit out of high school, K.J. Osborn started his prep career at Lincoln High in Ypsilanti before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season, finishing with 21 catches for 379 yards and seven scores. He received a scholarship to Buffalo and became the team’s second-leading receiver behind Anthony Johnson. With his degree in hand, he transferred to Miami for his final season and led the Hurricanes in receiving, averaging 15.9 yards per punt return. Known as a hard-working leader, Osborn quickly established that in Coral Gables, earning captain status shortly after he arrived. He runs well with a low center of gravity, but yards after the catch or broken tackles were scarce on tape. His hands and route running are best described as average. Overall, Osborn doesn’t explode out of his breaks to separate upon command, but he is instinctive and dependable with the “make-it” attitude that will help him compete for a reserve/special teams role.”
Round 6, Pick 203: Oregon State LT Blake Brandel
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 308 pounds
What It Means: Brandel started 48 games in a row for Oregon State and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2019. Brandel received a 93.1 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus, the best mark in the nation. Graded out at 90 overall, the sixth-best mark nationally. He graded out at 82.5 on run blocking. He allowed just one sack and four overall hurries. He’s one of the better pass blockers in the class.
"I'm eternally grateful,” Brandel said. “I'm just excited to be a Viking.''
The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler’s breakdown: “A three-star recruit out of high school, Blake Brandel (Bran-dull) was a two-time all-state left tackle at Central Catholic, leading the team to back-to-back 6A state titles. The No. 3 ranked recruit in the state (one spot ahead of Washington’s Jared Hilbers), he signed with Oregon State and started every game the last four seasons. He was an iron man at OSU who played through pain and rarely came off the field, playing 97.7% of the Beavers’ offensive snaps since 2016. Brandel is a technically-sound blocker who works hard to bend, stay square and slow down rushers with his reach. However, he lacks ideal arm length for edge work and moving targets will give him trouble. He committed only two penalties the last two seasons and walks the fine line of playing smart while also looking to finish each rep. Overall, Brandel has athletic limitations, but he moves with composed feet and patient hands to strike-and-anchor, projecting as a possible NFL swing back-up.”
Round 6, Pick 205: Michigan S Josh Mettellus
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 209 pounds
What It Means: Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse are gone, so Minnesota decided to tab Josh Mettellus to give them some much-needed depth at safety. While he’s not a speedster, Mettellus is a big hitter and really smart. The fact that Minnesota only used one pick so far on a safety seems to be a good sign for Anthony Harris’ future with the franchise.
The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler’s breakdown: “A three-year starter at Michigan, Metellus played strong safety in defensive coordinator Don Brown’s man-heavy scheme. Although he didn’t make as many plays in coverage as a senior, he made noticeable improvements as a run defender in 2019, offering positional versatility at the next level. Metellus competes with an aggressive mentality, especially patrolling the alleys or closing on outside routes. His urgent play style is part of his identity, but he will have a tough time recovering after a false step vs. NFL speed. Overall, Metellus might not have the high-end athletic traits that will earn him a starting role in camp, but if he gets into an NFL game, he might not give the job back, showing the toughness required for downhill work and just enough range on the back end.”
Round 7, Pick 225: Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 264 pounds
What It Means: Kenny Willekes went from a walk-on to one of the best pass-rushers in the Big Ten. Willekes was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in both 2018 and 2019 and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2018. He was also a first-team All-American in 2018. He finished his Spartan career ranked No. 1 in school history with 51 tackles for loss. To get a hard-working player like Willekes in the seventh round is tremendous value.
The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler’s breakdown: “A three-year starter at Michigan State, Willekes played primarily as the field defensive end in head coach Mark Dantonio’s 4-3 base scheme. Lightly recruited out of a small high school, he walked on and turned himself into one of the most accomplished players in Spartans’ history, passing Julian Peterson for the school-record in career tackles for loss (also ranks third all-time in sacks). Competing with a touch of insanity, Willekes attack blocks with natural body lean and [139] powerful hands to create movement and open pass rush lanes. Although he is the type of player you shouldn’t bet against, his average-at-best athletic traits create concern for his role and transition at the next level. Overall, Willekes lacks the anchor and length to be a consistent edge-setter vs. NFL offensive tackles, but his resilient mentality and competitive motor translate to production, which should land him in a defensive line rotation.”
Round 7, Pick 244: Iowa QB Nate Stanley
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
What It Means: The Vikings have competition for the backup quarterback job. Stanley was a three-year starter for the Iowa Hawkeyes. His big arm and steadiness was a big reason why the Hawkeyes went 27-12 with him under center. His name is littered across Iowa record books. Stanley isn’t mobile but he’s used to a pro-style offense that loves to feature the rushing attack. The Vikings took a stab at drafting Stanley so they didn’t have to compete with other teams in undrafted free agency.
The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler’s breakdown: “A three-year starter at Iowa, Stanley took snaps under center and shotgun in offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s I-formation offense, integrating power and zone principles. Only the second three-year captain in school history, he finished his career with 39 straight starts, posting a 27-12 record. Stanley has the arm talent to make power throws that cut through the wind, although his fastball is better than his change-up. He is most effective on three- and five-step drops, but when the offense (routes, reads, pass protection) isn’t in rhythm, his effectiveness drops, and he rarely creates second chances for himself under pressure. Overall, Stanley looks the part with above-average arm strength and the resilient attitude desired at the position, but his spotty ball placement and struggles to make plays outside of structure will make it tough for him to surpass NFL backup status.
Round 7, Pick 249: Mississippi State S Brian Cole
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 213 pounds
What It Means: Cole was all set to sign with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent when the Vikings drafted him late in the seventh round. The Vikings are taking a flyer on a former 4-star prospect who was super athletic coming out of high school. He originally went to Michigan before transferring to East Mississippi Community College before ending up at Mississippi State. His length and speed really stood out to the Vikings, and he’ll look to latch on to a special teams role.
The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler’s breakdown: “A two-year starter at Mississippi State, Cole played the STAR position in former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop’s 4-2-5 scheme. Originally reluctant moving to defense, he played a hybrid linebacker-nickel position for the Bulldogs, which gave him the freedom to blitz, cover and stop the run. An offensive-minded player, Cole shows the willingness to play physical football with the speed and toughness that fits at safety. However, even though he should get better with more experience, anticipating and diagnosing plays on defense doesn’t appear to come natural to him. Overall, Cole is a traits-based prospect with his size, length and athleticism, but his lack of instincts and coverage talent creates substantial doubt about his NFL future, projecting as a defensive project who needs to stand out on special teams to earn a roster spot.”
Round 7, Pick 253: Washburn OL Kyle Hinton
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 295 pounds
What It Means: It’s not often that an All-American will be sitting there in the seventh round. Hinton is a little undersized but he’s smart and quick. He’ll add depth to the middle of a Vikings offensive line that could use help on the interior. Hinton figures to take some reps at center.
The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler’s breakdown: “A three-year starter at Washburn, Hinton lined up at left tackle in head coach Craig Schurig’s pro style offense, lining up in two- and three-point stances. An All-American in two sports in college, he left his mark at Washburn and his coaches are very complimentary of his football character and work ethic. Hinton is extremely quick off the ball and stays balance din his slide-and-redirect, rarely ending up on the ground. He was able to latch-and-drive Division-II defenders, but it will be a different story vs. NFL power as his core strength is a concern. Overall, Hinton faces a position switch and a sizeable jump in competition at the next level, but his athletic traits and intelligence are exciting foundation traits for a team willing to be patient, projecting as a low risk, high reward guard/center.”