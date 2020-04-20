For the last 27 years, Craig Schlichting’s life has revolved around Triton. He spent nearly five years as a physical education teacher at Triton Middle School. He slowly made his way up the ranks, serving as an assistant principal, middle school principal and high school principal before taking over as the Superintendent of Triton Public Schools last June.
It’s what he does.
It’s in his DNA.
But Schlichting has a little secret.
The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be held on Thursday. Hundreds of players will hear their names called. Lives will be changed. Dreams will come true.
Schlichting knows what that phone call feels like. Because once upon a time, he was that young kid.
THE DRAFT
It was 1990 and Schlichting had just finished an outstanding four-year career at the University of Wyoming. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman had racked up 135 tackles, 19 sacks and five fumble recoveries throughout his career at Wyoming. Schlichting had helped the Cowboys get to two-straight Holiday Bowl appearances.
Following his senior season, Schlichting was invited to the Blue-Gray Football Classic in Troy, Alabama in late December of 1989. It gave him an opportunity to showcase his skills against some of the top seniors in the country. Plenty of scouts from various NFL franchises came to watch the practices.
After one practice, a Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach came up to Schlichting to chat.
It was Joe Greene.
Yeah, that Joe Greene.
“Mean” Joe Greene was one of the most feared defensive linemen in NFL history. The Hall of Famer was a staple of Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” defense which sparked the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships in a six-year span.
“It was one of the most comfortable interviews I ever had,” Schlichting said. “It was a conversation more than anything else. He started giving me advice. He goes, ‘You might be wondering why a coach that you might end up playing against wants to give you advice. I want to see if you’re coachable.’”
Greene told Schlichting that he needed to change the hand that he placed in the dirt. For his entire life, Schlichting had placed his inside hand on the ground. Greene said that he should try his pass-rush with his outside hand on the ground.
And when a Hall of Famer tells you to do something, you do it.
Schlichting changed his hand and immediately noticed that his pass rush got a whole lot better.
Four months later, it was Draft Day.
Schlichting wasn’t really campaigning for one franchise to draft him, but when the Vikings made him their eighth-round selection, he certainly wasn’t mad. The Spring Lake Grove native was coming home.
“Getting drafted was sort of surreal,” Schlichting said. “You get the phone call and you find out. It was really cool finding out that I was going home to Minnesota. It was really cool.”
A big reason why Schlichting’s name was on the Vikings’ draft board was because of the coaching of Wyoming defensive line coach Del White. White had coached Vikings’ legend Keith Millard during his collegiate days at Washington State.
Schlichting reported to Mankato for training camp and he went right up to Millard to introduce himself. Millard was coming off an outstanding 1989 season when he had set an NFL record for defensive tackles with 18 sacks. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year that season.
Schlichting was just a rookie. Millard was at the peak of his game. But the moment that Schlichting mentioned the name Del White, Millard’s eyebrows raised.
After practice, Millard took Schlichting to Albatross Bar in Mankato and introduced him to everyone as his little brother.
“He gave me great advice, “Schlichting said. “He told me, ‘Everything you need to know you learned from Del. Most of these guys don’t know what they are talking about. Just remember what Del taught you.’”
Schlichting’s time with the Vikings didn’t last long. He didn’t make the team and was a free agent.
Pittsburgh quickly scooped him up. When he arrived to the Steelers locker room Greene was the first to greet him.
“Hey, you’re the guy that I taught how to change hands,” Greene exclaimed.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad for five weeks and he impressed Steelers’ legendary head coach Chuck NOLL.
“One practice, their first-round draft pick, Tom Ricketts, leg-whipped me and it was a cheap shot,” Schlichting said. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh yeah you gotta go after him.’ I didn’t think I was established enough to do that. So, I just buried my head underneath his chin and threw him back on the next play. He went right into Coach Noll. He called everyone together and he goes, ‘A lot of you get into these really old fights. I think it’s stupid. What I really would like to see is more what Schlichting did and take it out on him the next play.”
“Getting recognized by Chuck Noll in practice? Wow. Now that was cool.”
But Schlichting got to see first-hand how the NFL was just a business. Bubby Brister was the Steelers’ backup quarterback. Brister was genuinely curious as to how much a practice squad player made.
Schlichting gleefully told Brister that he made $3,500 per week.
“How much do you make?” Schlichting curiously asked.
“Well, just add a zero to your salary,” Brister replied.
“I was in heaven,” Schlichting said. “I thought $3,500 a week was amazing. He was a backup quarterback and making $35,000 a week. Holy buckets, that’s a lot of money.”
LEAVING THE NFL
Soon, Schlichting’s NFL career was over. But his football career was not. Schlichting wasn’t able to stick with the Steelers’ practice squad, but in 1991, he was drafted in the second round by the New York/New Jersey Knights, a new franchise in the World League of American Football.
The Knights practiced in Florida before heading up to the Meadowlands to play in the same stadium as the New York Giants and New York Jets.
“I just wanted to play,” Schlichting said. “The World League was my best experience of playing football.I remember when I was with the Vikings, there was a guy in the sauna icing his knees. So I asked him, ‘Why are you icing your knees in the sauna?’ He goes, ‘Dude, this is a business and you don’t want anyone watching you icing your knees.’ Everything was super critical in the NFL. World League was like playing at another level but without all of that business part of it.
Schlichting dominated for New York/New Jersey. He finished with 28 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a recovered fumble. He started all 10 games for the Knights, and he quickly became a fan-favorite.
“The fans were really genuine,” Schlichting said. “They appreciated us. We appreciated them. Fans could come down onto the field and they could talk with us. One guy told me how he could pay $100 and get hot dogs, parking, tickets, a couple beers and bring his kids to the game. You couldn’t get parking for $100 to watch the Giants.”
The World League gained popularity and Schlichting played two seasons for the Knights before the league reorganized after the 1992 season.
“It was disappointing,” Schlichting said. “It was so successful that it intimidated the NFL. They were worried about their share of the revenue.”
Schlichting felt like he still had some football left in his tank. So, he headed to the Arena League to play for the Cincinnati Rockers. But the injuries started to pile up.
Schlichting was so desperate to play that he would get a cortisone shot in his knee every week to get onto the field.
If he didn’t play, he wouldn’t earn his weekly $500 check. There was no excuse. No play, no pay.
“If you couldn’t play, you literally go to workman’s compensation to try and get some money,” Schlichting said. “That’s where reality slaps you in the face.”
'I FELT LIKE FOOTBALL WAS USING ME'
During his time at Wyoming, Schlichting learned a valuable lesson from coach Paul Roach.
Don’t let football use you. Use football to get what you want.
As he faced the reality that his body was crumbling from the beating that football inflicts, Schlichting realized that it was time to hang up the spikes. Football had helped him get his degree. It was time to do something else.
“I loved playing the game but on the other hand, I felt like I was being a slave to the game,” Schlichting said. “I felt like football was using me. I didn’t think it was worth it anymore. I got my degree and I went and got this job and I’ve been here at Triton ever since. And I love it.”
Schlichting’s knees aren’t quite right. He probably won’t ever run again. But he’s thankful for the opportunities football afforded him.
Football has always been Schlichting’s little secret. He doesn’t walk around spouting off his stories or his statistics to the students at Triton. But they know there was something special about their 6-foot-5 superintendent.
“As much as I think it’s my little secret, I think some of the students at Triton know,” Schlichting said. “They’ll ask me questions once in a while. ‘Did you really get drafted?’ I don’t like to say that I played for the Vikings. I got drafted. I didn’t make the team. But I was there! It was a neat experience and I enjoyed the heck out of it.”
Not many people can say that they impressed Chuck Noll. Or gleaned advice from “Mean” Joe Greene. Or watched Lawrence Taylor chip golf balls into the Meadowlands’ seats. Schlichting can say that. His little secret isn’t a secret anymore.