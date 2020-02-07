Minnesota looks to sweep the regular-season series in a 3 p.m. Saturday matchup at Penn State after winning, 75-69, on Jan. 15.
The Gophers have won five straight against the Nittany Lions, putting up similar numbers on offense except for at the free-throw line. Prior to these five meetings, Penn State had won four in a row against the Golden Gophers.
- Minnesota scored 45 points in the first half of Wednesday’s 70-52 win over Wisconsin, its third most in a first half this season. The Gophers finished 9-for-22 (.409) from 3-point range against the Badgers – they went a combined 8-for-47 (.170) in their previous two games.
- Minnesota held Wisconsin to 28.4% from the field, its lowest in a game since holding Penn State to 27.1 percent on March 2, 2013. The Gophers are holding conference foes to 40.3% from the field, on pace to be the team’s lowest allowed in the last 20 seasons.
- Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr each had a double-double against Wisconsin, but Oturu did it with rebounds (17 points, 14 rebounds) and Carr did it with assists (12 points, 10 assists). It is the second time in the last 20 seasons where the Gophers had a player with at least 10 points and 10 assists and another with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in the same game (also Jan. 12, 2019 with Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer).
- Payton Willis had 21 points against the Badgers, going 7-for-10 from the field. He had a combined six points in his previous two games, going 2-for-12 from the field. The Gophers are 5-0 this season when he shoots at least 50% from the field.
- Penn State has won five in a row, marking the first time the Nittany Lions have won five consecutive conference games in a season since joining the Big Ten in 1992-93. At 17-5 (.773), Penn State is on pace for its highest winning percentage in a season since 1964-65, when the Nittany Lions went 20-4 (.833).
- Lamar Stevens had 24 points in Tuesday’s win at Michigan State. He has scored in double figures in 36 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak by a major conference player (Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle, 87). He has 2031 career points, third most in school history and most by any active Big Ten player.