The Minnesota Gophers host Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a Big Ten men's basketball matchup.
- The Gophers have not fared well in this border battle in recent years, losing nine of the past 10 meetings while being held under 60 points per game. The Badgers’ current four-game road winning streak against the Gophers is the longest road winning streak in this matchup since Minnesota won seven straight games in Madison from 1972 to 1979.
- Minnesota lost its last game, 59-51, at Illinois last Thursday — its lowest scoring output this season —following a 70-52 loss to Michigan State. It’s the first time the Gophers have been held under 55 points in back-to-back games since Jan. 11 and 14, 2017 (47 at Mich. St. and 50 at Penn St.).
- The Gophers have shot a combined 29.9% (35-for-117) from the field over the past two games, their third-lowest combined field-goal percentage in a two-game span in the past 20 seasons.
- Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 20 points against the Illini, his 11th game with 20+ points this season. He is tied with Cassius Winston (MSU) for the second-most 20-point games by a Big Ten player this season behind Iowa’s Luka Garza (16).
- Wisconsin won its most recent game, 64-63, at home against Michigan State on Saturday. However, the Badgers have lost their last three Big Ten road games after starting the conference season 2-1 on the road. Wisconsin is the only Big Ten team which has not scored 70 points in any road game this season.
- Badgers leading scorer Nate Reuvers paced Wisconsin with 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the win over Michigan State. The Badgers are 8-1 when Reuvers shoots 50% or better from the floor this season and 5-8 when he shoots under 50%
- This matchup has four of the Big Ten’s top six in personal fouls committed this season: Reuvers (65, 1st), Marcus Carr (63, t-2nd), Oturu (58, t-4th) and Gabe Kalscheur (57, 6th).