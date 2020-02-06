TROTTER: Well, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a completely different roster. Let's do some housecleaning.
Goodbye: Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Robert Covington, Jordan Bell and — at the last minutes of the trade deadline — Gorgui Dieng.
Hello: Malik Beasley, Allen Crabbe, Jarred Vanderbilt, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, D'Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans and James Johnson.
Obviously, Russell-for-Wiggins is the headliner. You can't judge a team when it doesn't have a point guard, and clearly, the Timberwolves weren't going anywhere with Jeff Teague running the show. After talks stalled earlier in the week, the fact that Wolves General Manager Gersson Rosas was able to get his man is pretty remarkable. The Timberwolves never hid their affection for Russell. Rosas gave up a 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected) and a second-round pick in 2021, but Russell is only 23 years old and can absolutely fill it up. It's not a stretch to say that Russell is one of the most talented point guards in Timberwolves history.
RUFF: I’d been waiting forever for Andrew Wiggins to prove me right, that he was an all-star caliber player. The advanced billing was there, with him having landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2013 as a Kansas University freshman (“The Freshman: From Wilt. To Manning. To Wiggins.”). There was also that splendid start to his NBA career, Wiggins earning Rookie of the Year. After that, though, there was simply never enough from him. And that perpetual sleepy look Wiggins wore, it just never want away.
“Andrew, wake up, you can be a star!!!”
Well, if he’s ever going to be that star, it’s now going to be in Golden State. My dreams for him in Wolves clothes have died. So we move on.
Now, D’Angelo Russell has got next. Not sure he’s going to be the answer, either, with his lack of defense and shoot-first mentality. Russell’s passes can be dazzling but there’s never been enough of them for a point guard (averages 5.2 per game for his career).
Still, he’s an exciting next potential star to keep track of. On a team that’s been begging for a point guard who’s willing and able to shoot, Russell checks both boxes. He makes defenses pay, which will free star but recently moping center Karl Anthony-Towns to be the best offensive version of himself. Russell also figures to land a smile on the Wolves’ franchise player’s face, being they’re close friends. Towns has been in full “mope mode” the last month as the losses have piled up.
TROTTER: The Wiggins-for-Russell deal is hands-down the biggest move of the trade deadline for the Timberwolves. Some could even argue it's the best trade Minnesota has ever made because they were able to attain Russell at a much cheaper cost than originally expected. But they've also made a flurry of other deals. I'm a big fan of taking a flyer on Malik Beasley. It's hard to stand out in Denver when you have the likes of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and a host of other really solid complementary pieces. But Beasley always has caught my attention. He's terrific in transition. He can knock down some triples, and he has ridiculous athleticism. I think he might be my second-favorite addition.
Of all the other moves that the Wolves have made here, which one stood out to you the most?
RUFF: I’m with you, it’s Beasley. I Googled him up, of course, and quickly discovered that he is a human-highlight man. Good grief is he explosive in transition and a ferocious dunker. I envision him on the break with Russell leading the way, with plenty of alley-oops coming Beasley’s way. As a fan, I want some of that. It’s part of what kept me in the Wiggins camp for so long, that he had that ability to take you out of your seat, though there was less of that in recent years. The 6-feet-4, 23-year-old Beasley can also stroke it from deep. Beasley hits 38 percent of his 3's, which is something this Wolves regime covets.
I don’t know that there is a single other player who's coming back to Minnesota in these trades who is going to have any notable impact. But give me one more person to think about.
TROTTER: You don't get one, you get two!
The Wolves are going to have some Big Ten flavor on their roster. Russell starred for Ohio State, and so did Evan Turner way back in the day. Turner was the No. 2 pick in the 2010 Draft. He played a big role with Portland off the bench from 2015-2019, and he could do similar things for the Wolves, too. He's just a rock-solid veteran who doesn't make a lot of mistakes. He's known as one of the good guys in the NBA and could help mentor Russell — who is still only 23 years old — and rookie Jarrett Culver. Plus, it's not like the Wolves are brimming with talented guards. Turner could carve out a nice role with the second unit.
There's something about Jarred Vanderbilt that really intrigues me, too. I could be grasping at straws, but he was a 5-star recruit in high school who really hasn't showcased his full potential yet. The Wolves could give him some opportunities down the stretch to really prove what he's got. Vanderbilt is only 20 years old but he has ridiculous bounce and is a guy who can block shot and get out and run in transition. I wouldn't expect him to turn into a star, but it wouldn't shock me if he turns into a rotation player. He's one of those prospects that the Miami Heat usually get. They hold them, they craft them and then they showcase them to the world. Vanderbilt is the perfect low-risk, high-reward type of player that the Wolves need to be targeting during this rebuild.