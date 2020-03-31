Gophers' Motzko named national Coach of the Year finalist

MINNEAPOLIS — With a dozen new faces in the Minnesota Gophers locker room at the start of the 2019-20 season, coach Bob Motzko preached patience with his team, knowing that rookies would need to play key roles, and there might be lumps to be endured early in the season.
Indeed, between late October and early December, the Gophers had a 14-game stretch where they won twice, and the predictions that they would finish fifth in the seven-team Big Ten looked accurate.
Then the turnaround began. From Christmas on, Motzko’s Gophers were one of the hottest teams in college hockey, coming within one win of sharing the regular season conference title, and winning a first-round Big Ten playoff series before the cancellation of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, March 31, Motzko’s efforts in building the young Gophers into a NCAA tournament contender and resurrecting what looked, at the holidays, like a lost season were recognized. Motzko was named one of nine finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top Division I coach by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
“That’s a great tribute to him and says a lot about what he did with his team,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said. “They were a completely different team than they’ve been in the past. They had a different type of energy and you can tell his impact. They were all in and did a great job of representing our league.”
Other finalists for the 2019-20 award, which will be announced on April 7, include Brad Berry (North Dakota), Red Gendron (Maine), Mike Hastings (Minnesota State Mankato), Eric Lang (AIC), Greg Powers (Arizona State), Scott Sandelin (Minnesota Duluth), Mike Schafer (Cornell) and Tom Serratore (Bemidji State).