Gophers senior receiver Tyler Johnson dominated in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on New Year’s Day, and now he’s headed back to Florida as the Buccaneers took him with 161st pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.
The North Minneapolis native also will remain teammates with Antoine Winfield Jr., the U safety the Bucs took in the second round Friday.
“I saw big Tweeze get picked up … got a chance to call him, and talk to him and congratulate him,” Johnson said on a conference call Saturday. “We all know that right now it’s back to business. We celebrate, take these moments, but the next day we move forward.”
Johnson won the MVP award during Minnesota’s 31-24 win over Auburn in the Bucs’ home stadium. The 6-foot-1 receiver had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and beat two Tigers defensive backs he watched go ahead of him in the draft — Noah Igbinoghene and Daniel Thomas.
“I loved playing out there,” Johnson said.
With the our of new Buccaneers, this becomes Minnesota’s first draft with multiple players picked since 2016, and Johnson is the first Gophers receiver drafted since Eric Decker went to the Titans in the third round in 2010.
Fourteen picks later, U linebacker Kamal Martin was taken by the Packers with the 175th pick in the fifth round. The Burnsville native was second on the U with 66 tackles despite missing five games last season.
The Gophers have averaged 1.3 players drafted per year since the current seven-round format started in 1994, with a high-water mark of four picks in 2001, ’06 and ’15.
Despite putting up massive numbers across two Big Ten seasons, Johnson was dogged by concerns over his speed. He didn’t run a 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in February and the Gophers’ pro day in March was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Honestly, this may sound crazy, but I feel like I already have something to prove,” Johnson said. “Once you make it to the … highest level, you have to restart your entire journey.”
But Johnson set records with 213 career receptions, 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns, including consecutive 1,000-yard, double-digit touchdown seasons in 2018-19.
“This is a guy who is extremely productive,” ESPN commentator Louis Riddick said. “He is best suited to work out of the slot. He doesn’t have great speed or explosiveness but he does have very good route-running ability. He knows how to set up routes within the pattern stem, coming in and out of his break. Needs to clean up some of his drops.”
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck compared Johnson to his former Rutgers receiver Mohamed Sanu, a nine-year NFL veteran with the Bengals, Falcons and Patriots.
“He’s a change agent,” Fleck said. “The one thing people just kept talking about is his speed, his speed, his speed, which is the same thing when I coached Mohamed Sanu. … (Johnson) is incredibly productive. He can work in space really well. He can play inside, outside, controls his body really well. He can go up and get the 50-50 balls. He can play underneath, can play intermediate, can play over the top.”