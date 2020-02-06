The Wolves got their point guard. It's been a long, winding road, but Karl-Anthony Towns will finally get to play with his friend D'Angelo Russell. The Wolves pursued Russell in the offseason, but he opted to sign with the Golden State Warriors. They went after him again at the trade deadline, but the Warriors' asking price was seemingly way too high.
The price came down Thursday. Minnesota traded Andrew Wiggins and two protected 2021 draft picks to Golden State in exchange for Russell, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans.
The Post Bulletin's veteran sports reporter, Pat Ruff, and the rookie, Isaac Trotter, hand out their grades of the trade.
Isaac Trotter: A
A trade needed to happen. The 2019-20 campaign hasn't gone the way it was supposed to go. For whatever reason, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins just weren't working. So, it was time for something new. D'Angelo Russell and Towns are really good friends. They are represented by the same agency. And honestly, they should mesh together so much better.
Russell brings some much-needed 3-point shooting to the roster. The really nice thing about Russell's game is that he can score both on and off the ball. He's shot 37 percent from downtown in each of the last two seasons. The two-man game with Towns and Russell could be terrific. It's still Towns' team, but Russell could be one of the best No. 2 scorers in the NBA. And Russell isn't a selfish player either. He dished out seven dimes per game last year for the Brooklyn Nets.
On the other hand, it's pretty clear that it was time for Wiggins to go. He's been through so much with the organization. The expectations for Wiggins have always been sky-high, but he's just never been able to live up to the hype. In Golden State, he can fly under-the-radar. It's Steph Curry's team. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are still ahead of him on the food chart. They'll be the guys answering the tough questions during hard times. They'll be the guys taking the big shots in crunch time. Wiggins can just do his thing. Maybe a divorce is good for both parties.
Regarding the draft compensation, the Timberwolves get to keep their unprotected first-round pick in 2020. That will likely be a top-10 pick. They still have holes, especially in the front-court. Adding a talent like Memphis' Precious Achiuwa or Washington's stud freshman Jaden McDaniels could go a long way in fixing that. Or maybe they could venture across the pond and select Deni Avdija, the 6-foot-9, silky-smooth Israeli forward that has a lot of Danilo Gallinari in his game.
Giving up a first-rounder in 2021 stings a whole lot less because Minnesota hopes to be competitive in 2020. Towns, Russell, Jarrett Culver and a top-10 pick is a nucleus of a team that shouldn't be near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
After a horrific 15-35 start, the Timberwolves needed to shake things up. They have the No. 1 pick from the 2015 draft. They've now added the No. 2 pick from that same draft to their roster. Suddenly, the Timberwolves are relevant again.
Pat Ruff: A-
The honest truth is I’ve never really been a D’Angelo Russell guy, while always being an Andrew Wiggins fan, as well as his defender.
Russell can score, but his assist totals have been nothing better than average. He’s not super fast or quick and he plays well below-average defense. Wiggins, meanwhile, has shown more than flashes the last six years of being an ultra-athletic guy who can score in a variety of ways and at times be unguardable.
But full disclosure: I’ve not see a heck of a lot of Russell in the NBA. Obviously, he has plenty of game or he wouldn’t have been picked for the All-Star Team last year. And the stats he’s built this season are better than ever. As for Wiggins, after a lusty start by him to this season, he’s turned back into that sleepy guy who leaves you wanting. Even I had seen enough.
So, the Wolves get the pairing of Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns that they’d dreamed of since summer. The two are pals, figure to work exquisitely off of each other on pick and rolls, and can both splash 3-pointers at a wonderfully accurate rate. The latter is a direction the new Wolves management team pines for from all of its players.
In getting Russell, the Wolves didn’t have to give up as much as was rumored. They keep their first-round pick this season, which will be a lofty one, and if they land in the top three of next year’s draft, they also keep that one until the next season, when it becomes completely unprotected. But maybe most importantly, they have landed a smile back on KAT’s face. He’d been a crabby baby the last month on the court.
So, this is a big day for the Wolves and their fans. Time to find out if it can all work.