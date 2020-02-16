By a hands down, unanimous decision, students in Randy Frederickson’s seventh-grade advanced science class at what was then the Willmar Junior High School made it their goal to promote the use of lead-free fishing tackle in Minnesota to save the common loon and other waterfowl.
Their goal was to encourage local anglers to voluntarily switch to non-lead alternatives, and eventually see Minnesota pass legislation banning the use of lead tackle.
“I told my students I’d like to hope that we can do this in the next 10 years,’’ said Frederickson, now retired from the Willmar Public Schools.
That class project happened in 2004, and Frederickson concedes the goal is no closer today.
“To me it makes all kinds of sense to switch,” said Frederickson.
An avid birder who especially appreciates the state’s loon, Frederickson is well aware of the harm that lead sinkers and jigs are causing. Loons can inadvertently ingest the small sinkers and jigs along with the small pebbles they find on lake bottoms and use in their gizzards to grind their food. One sinker can be lethal to a loon, according to the research Frederickson’s students reported at the time.
It is not known how many loons are lost in the state to lead poisoning. It was reported in 2015 that lead poisoning was the cause of death for 11 percent of the 130 adult loons that had been found dead and examined over the course of several years in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reports that a study from 1987 to 2002 in six New England states attributed lead poisoning as the cause of death in 26 percent of adult loons examined. A 15-year study in Michigan cited lead as the cause of death for 24 percent, or 44 of 186 dead loons. Lead jigs were the main culprit.
Debate over lead fishing tackle has surfaced again at the state Legislature. In November, environmental groups including the Izaak Walton League and Friends for Minnesota’s Scientific and Natural Areas presented a petition to the Department of Natural Resources calling for a ban on lead tackle. More recently, there’s been discussion over action by State Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, to hold up $1.27 million in federal funding to the MPCA for use in promoting lead-free fishing tackle.
But while there might be debate in the Capitol hallways about lead fishing tackle, there just is not a lot of discussion being heard in local bait shops on the issue.
Jonathan Haverly, at Pete’s Surplus in New London, reported what the West Central Tribune heard from other bait shop owners: He cannot recall ever having a customer specifically ask for lead-free tackle for the sake of it being lead free.
Anglers are often turning to tungsten, especially for its use in micro-sized ice fishing jigs. It packs more weight for its size, providing a smaller profile and faster delivery on its way to waiting panfish, he said.
Anglers are looking for lures that are effective, not lures made of specific metals, he said.
“If you came out with something and it caught fish, people would buy it,” he said.
Tending the shop at J & J Highway 71 Bait and Tackle in Willmar, Duane Kuntz said he cannot recall hearing any customers specifically looking for non-lead tackle, either. Tungsten is the leading alternative, as anglers have found it effective for finicky panfish, he said.
Haverly and Kuntz said tackle manufacturers are producing a variety of non-lead alternatives, and their shops carry them. They generally cost more than similar lead products. At this point, the shops just haven't seen a lot of market demand for the non-lead products.
Selling non-lead alternatives for the sake of wildlife will definitely take some marketing skills. Dean Eichelberger, of the Little Crow Anglers, said that lead is popular for very good reasons. It’s inexpensive and malleable. He grew up using lead sinkers and tackle, and still pours his own sinkers by melting lead.
Eichelberger said that there was a lot of controversy when lead shot was banned in waterfowl hunting, but hunters and ammunition manufacturers have successfully turned to alternatives. Whether the same awareness and concern exist about the toxicity of lead through its use in fishing tackle is not so clear, he said.
A wide range of lead-free fishing tackle alternatives are available, everything from copper composites to tin, tungsten and nickel composites, and stainless steel and bismuth.
Brian Gieseke, an avid angler and outdoors person living on George Lake, knows many of these alternatives well. He made the switch to lead-free tackle about 10 years ago after becoming aware, as a member of Clean Water Action, of the harm lead does to wildlife.
“I try to use non-lead whenever I can,” he said.
It costs more and is not always as easy to use. Gieseke said the added cost and inconveniences have not been a big deal. He often has to remind his fishing companions to use their pliers — and not their teeth — when squeezing his steel split shot on to their fishing lines.
Overall, he does not feel that the use of non-lead fishing tackle has disadvantaged him in his pursuit of fish. There are some things for which he cannot find a lead-free alternative: He hasn’t found any non-lead bottom bouncers, for example.
While he’s concerned about the use of lead tackle, he noted that loons and wildlife are also at risk due to a lot of other human activities. Shoreline erosion from wake boats and other activities are issues that deserve attention as well, he said.
As for lead fishing gear, he agrees that perhaps the biggest issue remains the one that Randy Frederickson’s students tried to tackle back in 2004.
Anglers are not really thinking about the potential harm of lead to loons when they drop by their favorite bait shop. They’re thinking about what will get them fish. “They’re biting on this and that is what you usually buy,’’ said Gieseke.
Whether debate during this legislative session results in change is anyone’s guess. To date, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts have laws on the books restricting the use of lead tackle, according to information from BICO, a tackle company.
The laws are generally aimed at stopping the use of small lead pieces, usually those under one ounce in weight, since they are the most likely to be ingested by loons.
Frederickson said he’s not optimistic about seeing change anytime soon. He believes change might come if young people take up the issue.
“Older people feel obligated to listen to younger people. I sometimes wonder if that isn’t where the solution needs to come from,” he said.