Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ENDING BUT HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONTINUES... LIGHT SNOW WILL GRADUALLY COME TO AN END ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH 2 AM, WITH ANY ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION LESS THAN 1 INCH. MOST ROADS ARE SNOW-COVERED AND REPORTED TO BE QUITE SLIPPERY EARLY THIS MORNING, WITH HAZARDOUS TRAVEL IN MANY AREAS EXPECTED THROUGH SUNRISE. IN ADDITION, SOME DRIFTING SNOW WILL CONTINUE FOR AREAS WHICH RECEIVED SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EARLIER. IF YOU WILL BE DRIVING THIS MORNING, BE PREPARED FOR WINTRY TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PLEASE SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW PLENTY OF EXTRA TIME TO SAFELY REACH YOUR DESTINATION.