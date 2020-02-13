Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .WIND CHILL VALUES 25 TO 35 BELOW ZERO RANGE WILL CONTINUE WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. MEANWHILE, FALLING TEMPERATURES EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI TONIGHT COMBINED WITH LIGHT WINDS WILL PRODUCE WIND CHILLS 25 TO 35 BELOW LATER THIS EVENING INTO FRIDAY MORNING. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&