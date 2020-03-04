MINNEAPOLIS — There has not been a significant culture shock this winter for Cedar Rapids RoughRiders goaltender Andrew “Geno” Pichora in moving from his home in suburban Pittsburgh to eastern Iowa. But the United States Hockey League goalie admits that he enjoys life in the city. And as such, he is looking forward to being a Minneapolis resident in a few years.
On Tuesday, Pichora announced his commitment to the Minnesota Gophers, and hopes to be on campus competing for time in the crease in a little over two years. Pichora, who turns 17 on March 12, visited the U of M campus last weekend and sought the advice of his goalie coach in picking a college. Luckily for the Gophers, his goalie coach has close ties to everyone on the current coaching staff that has offices inside 3M Arena at Mariucci.
“I played with (assistant coach Ben Gordon) in Germany, I played with (assistant coach Garrett Raboin) at St. Cloud State and I played for Bob (Motzko), so I talked about all three of them,” said RoughRiders assistant coach Bobby Goepfert, who was a goalie for Motzko with the Huskies from 2005 to 2007. “Bob especially is the type of coach you love playing for. He has a confident calmness to him and as a goalie it’s nice to play for a confident guy that’s going to support you.”
Pichora is currently 5-foot-11 and around 200 pounds but Goepfert believes he is still growing.
“I toured the school and loved everything about it,” Pichora said, noting his preference for a bigger campus in an urban setting. “Being in Minneapolis, eight miles from St. Paul, I liked that feel and all the guys I met on the team were great.”
As would be expected from a Pittsburgh kid, he added that Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury — who helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win a trio of Stanley Cups — is his hockey hero.
“I’m one of those goalies who will do anything to keep the puck out of the net, whether that’s going by the textbook and everything you’re taught as a goalie,” Pichora said. “I don’t think many goalies have my compete level nowadays. If I have to do whatever it takes and look sloppy to make a save, I’ll do it.”
Excited about tournament time
A significant part of the Gophers’ current roster hails from Edina, Minn., and is therefore disappointed not to see the Hornets playing in the state tournament this week, but they love this time of year anyway.
Motzko attended the Class A tournament’s opening game on Wednesday morning and saw his son Mack score a goal for St. Cloud Cathedral in an 11-2 rout of Mankato East.
“It was great,” the elder Motzko quipped. “I like being a dad.”