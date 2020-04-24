Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: NFL Draft Live Reaction

The Post Bulletin sports crew of Isaac Trotter, Guy Limbeck and Jason Feldman react live to the Vikings selecting LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22 and TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 31. The trio breaks down what went right and what went wrong throughout the first round. They also look ahead to Day Two where GM Rick Spielman could get really creative to move up in the second round.
