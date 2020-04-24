NCAA Football: College Football Playoff Semifinal-Oklahoma vs Louisiana State
Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) reacts after his fourth touchdown during the second quarter of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

 Jason Getz

The Post Bulletin sports crew of Isaac Trotter, Guy Limbeck and Jason Feldman react live to the Vikings selecting LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22 and TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 31. The trio breaks down what went right and what went wrong throughout the first round. They also look ahead to Day Two where GM Rick Spielman could get really creative to move up in the second round.

Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: NFL Draft Live Reaction

