Isaac Trotter and Guy Limbeck converge to recap the NFL Draft. Which rookie will have the biggest impact in the short-term? Which rookie will have the biggest long-term impact? Will the Vikings regret passing on Tyler Johnson? The guys touch on the rest of the NFC North and give their predictions for if the Vikings will win the NFC North Crown.
