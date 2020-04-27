Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after their win over the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 8, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Brad Rempel / USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Trotter and Guy Limbeck converge to recap the NFL Draft. Which rookie will have the biggest impact in the short-term? Which rookie will have the biggest long-term impact? Will the Vikings regret passing on Tyler Johnson? The guys touch on the rest of the NFC North and give their predictions for if the Vikings will win the NFC North Crown. 

Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: NFL Draft Recap

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0