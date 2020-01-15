Sabonis' double-double leads Pacers past Wolves

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS INTO THURSDAY MORNING...
...WINTER STORM LIKELY FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...

.WIND CHILLS THIS EVENING WERE ALREADY IN THE 20 TO 25 BELOW ZERO
RANGE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. THESE WILL CONTINUE
TO DROP WITH VALUES OF 20 TO 30 BELOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO
THURSDAY MORNING.

WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND
FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY
SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90. IN ADDITION, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS
SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING
SNOW.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OF 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO INTO
THURSDAY MORNING. HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE FRIDAY INTO
SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS
NORTHEAST IOWA. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES AND A
GLAZE OF ICE ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH-
CENTRAL WISCONSIN. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH
SATURDAY.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, THROUGH 9 AM CST THURSDAY.
FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. THE
COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS
LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

&&

Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS INTO THURSDAY MORNING...
...WINTER STORM LIKELY FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...

.WIND CHILLS THIS EVENING WERE ALREADY IN THE 20 TO 25 BELOW ZERO
RANGE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. THESE WILL CONTINUE
TO DROP WITH VALUES OF 20 TO 30 BELOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO
THURSDAY MORNING.

WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND
FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY
SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90. IN ADDITION, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS
SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING
SNOW.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OF 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO INTO
THURSDAY MORNING. HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE FRIDAY INTO
SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS
NORTHEAST IOWA. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES AND A
GLAZE OF ICE ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH-
CENTRAL WISCONSIN. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH
SATURDAY.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, THROUGH 9 AM CST THURSDAY.
FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. THE
COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS
LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

&&
  • -1°

Sabonis' double-double leads Pacers past Wolves

Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) defends Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second quarter Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Target Center. Brace Hemmelgarn / USA TODAY Sports
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Domantas Sabonis registered a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers rallied to hold off the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Target Center.

Indiana kicked off a stretch with six of its next seven games on the road in the first of two back-to-back against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves, who visit the Pacers on Friday, led at halftime despite playing without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns (flu-like symptoms) for a second straight game and the 15th time this season.

Minnesota rode a balanced scoring effort, with five Timberwolves scoring between 17 and 10 points. Jarrett Culver led the way with 17.

Indiana went on a 10-2 run in the early fourth quarter, with Doug McDermott coming off the bench to score eight points. Indiana took a lead during that surge that it never relinquished.

McDermott scored 14 points and T.J. Warren had 12 points and six rebounds. Malcolm Brodgon recorded 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in his second game since returning from a back injury.

Brogdon scored 10 points in the final 4:18, including a 3-pointer and mid-range jumper on two possessions that pushed Indiana's lead from three to six points. Minnesota never got any closer than four points thereafter.

Sabonis matched Brogdon's six assists, while Jeremy Lamb added nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

Robert Covington and Andrew Wiggins joined Culver in double-figures scoring with 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Minnesota. Gorgui Dieng posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Keita Bates-Diop scored 15 points off the bench. Shabazz Napier had a game-high nine assists.

After the Pacers return home Friday to face the Timberwolves again, they hit the road for a five-game road swing through the Western Conference. Indiana's trek begins Sunday at Denver.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News - Answer Man

News - Heard on the Street

News - Public Safety

Obituaries

Photo Galleries

Sponsored Content