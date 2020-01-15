Timberwolves’ Jake Layman excited to finally see progress in recovery from hyper-extended toe

Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS INTO THURSDAY MORNING...
...WINTER STORM LIKELY FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...

.WIND CHILLS THIS EVENING WERE ALREADY IN THE 20 TO 25 BELOW ZERO
RANGE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. THESE WILL CONTINUE
TO DROP WITH VALUES OF 20 TO 30 BELOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO
THURSDAY MORNING.

WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND
FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY
SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90. IN ADDITION, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS
SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING
SNOW.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OF 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO INTO
THURSDAY MORNING. HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE FRIDAY INTO
SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS
NORTHEAST IOWA. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES AND A
GLAZE OF ICE ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH-
CENTRAL WISCONSIN. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH
SATURDAY.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, THROUGH 9 AM CST THURSDAY.
FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. THE
COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS
LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

&&

Timberwolves’ Jake Layman excited to finally see progress in recovery from hyper-extended toe

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jake Layman (10) drives to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) in the first quarter of a 2019 game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY Sports
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jake Layman didn’t think much of his injury when it was initially diagnosed back in mid-November.

A hyperextended toe? Surely that can’t be too big of a deal. Wrong. Essentially turf toe, the injury is incredibly painful for basketball players who are constantly stopping, starting and cutting on the hardwood.

“The injury he has, it’s a painful one,” Minnesota Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said.

The injury has caused Layman to miss two months and counting. That the toe was going to keep Layman out for so long was something the wing had to come to grips with early in his recovery process. The Timberwolves training staff explained the severity of the injury and how slow the process would be.

“This is my first time going through anything like this,” Layman said. “(I’m) just listening to everything they’re telling me to do and trusting that process.”

“I’ve been waiting for that day,” Layman said. “It was great to finally do more things, and I think each week from here on out I’ll be progressing and doing more. It’s exciting.”

The light, it appears, is finally visible at the end of the tunnel.

“Almost,” Layman said.

Mini-series 

The Timberwolves’ opponent on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Target Center: Indiana.

The Timberwolves’ opponent on the road Friday: Indiana.

This is the second time this season Minnesota has had a home-and-home series in back-to-back games against the same opponent. It previously split such a series against Utah. Saunders said he treats instances like these as mini-playoff series.

“Where you’re preparing for the first time, like a regular-season game, and tonight you’ll dive into the film like you usually do,” Saunders said. “But you’re able to stay with that team, stay locked in with that team for the next couple days when you reconvene with the players and the staff, you can talk about what worked, what didn’t work, make adjustments, and then also make adjustments based on what you think they’ll do with us for the following day.”

Towns still out

Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 15th consecutive game Wednesday, though this absence seemed to have more to do with his current illness than the sprained knee that’s forced him to miss the past month.

The all-star center hasn’t been with the team for the past few days while he’s been under the weather.

He could, and likely will, return to action once this illness passes.

