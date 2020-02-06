Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell (0) handles the ball against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco on Jan. 18, 2020. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves have found the star point guard to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota’s long-time pursuit of D’Angelo Russell came to fruition Thursday, Feb. 6, hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as the Wolves dealt Andrew Wiggins, a top-3 protected 2021 first-round draft pick and their 2021 second-round pick for Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman, a source told the Pioneer Press.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal.

Russell, an all-star in 2019, is averaging 23.6 points and 6.2 assists this season while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range.

Russell and Towns should form one of the more potent pick-and-roll combos in the NBA, and will be the pieces Minnesota builds around for the future.

