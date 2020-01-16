ROCHESTER – The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded guards Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for shooting guard Allen Crabbe on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Crabbe is averaging 5.1 points per game this season. The seven-year veteran has bounced around the league, playing for the Portland Trailblazers, the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks.
Crabbe is a career 39 percent 3-point shooter. His best season came in 2017-18 when he averaged 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds for Brooklyn.
Crabbe, Teague and Graham are all in the final seasons of their contracts.
It’s a homecoming for Teague, who was drafted by Atlanta in 2009. He played seven years for the Hawks and was an All-Star in 2014.
Teague is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 assists per game this season, and he will become Trae Young’s backup in Atlanta.
Graham has earned 20 starts this season. The VCU product averaged 5.2 points and three rebounds.
Crabbe will be inserted into the mix on the wing. He’ll share time with Andrew Wiggins, Robert Covington, Josh Okogie and rookie Jarrett Culver. The Wolves now have an open roster spot at their disposal.