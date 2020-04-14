Christian McCaffrey got his money on Monday.
The Carolina Panthers handed their 23-year old superstar a four-year, $64 million extension. McCaffrey is the first running back in NFL history to make $16 million annually.
Make no mistake, McCaffrey certainly earned his money. He was outstanding in 2019, finishing with 1,387 rushing yards. McCaffrey’s 116 receptions were the most by a running back in NFL history.
McCaffrey has been healthy and productive for three years, so the Panthers decided to give the face of their franchise a well-deserved payday.
Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook was working out in Florida with his brother, James when the news came out about McCaffrey’s extension. Cook probably popped a smile.
A precedent has been set. For running backs who produce similar numbers to McCaffrey, the market value is set.
When healthy, Cook has proved he’s one of the best running backs in the game. He totaled more than 38 percent of the Vikings’ touches last season. Cook finished with 1,654 yards from scrimmage in just 14 games, and he was a big reason why the Vikings finished sixth in the NFL in rushing in 2019.
Cook was the Vikings’ best player; his two touchdowns helped Minnesota upset New Orleans 26-20 in the NFC wild-card round. It was just Minnesota’s second playoff win in the last decade.
The Vikings star tailback is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he’ll be looking for a long-term extension this offseason.
General manager Rick Spielman has said often that serious talks about an extension for Cook wouldn’t come until after the 2020 NFL Draft.
“I consider Dalvin as one of those core group of players that we definitely want to try to keep,” Spielman said at the scouting combine in February.
Except the draft is in less than 10 days. Those conversations between Cook’s representatives and the Vikings are going to happen sooner rather than later.
Minnesota shouldn’t follow Carolina’s precedent. If the Vikings truly want to build a sustainable plan to win consistently, they shouldn’t give Cook a big-money deal.
Coaches and general managers have been fired often after giving rich deals to running backs.
Dallas handed former Ohio State star Ezekiel Elliott a 6-year, $90 million contract in 2019. Elliott rewarded the Cowboys with 1,357 rushing yards (fourth-best in the league) and 12 touchdowns last season.
Elliott’s numbers were still good according to the rest of the league, but it was the worst statistical year of Elliott’s four-year career. More importantly, the Cowboys finished just 8-8 and didn’t make the playoffs. Head coach Jason Garrett was fired.
Not an ideal start to a monster contract.
A TREND AMONG TOP BACKS
How about Todd Gurley? The Los Angeles Rams running back earned a four-year, $60 million contract extension with $45 million in guarantees in July 2018.
But Gurley’s knee injuries took away his explosiveness and he was cut two years later. He just signed a meager one-year, “prove it” contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
Arizona was paying David Johnson $13 million annually, which was third-most among running backs in the NFL in 2019. He had earned it after a monster 2016 season. But two years later, Johnson had a subpar 2018 season and coach Steve Wilks was fired.
In less than three years, Johnson went from a first-team All-Pro selection to the third-best running back on the Cardinals’ roster. Johnson was shipped to the Houston Texans on March 21.
Le’Veon Bell earned a big payday from the New York Jets after a massively productive five-year stretch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Bell had career-low numbers in 2019.
Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) and Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) are two more tailbacks who have battled injuries and really tailed off after turning 25.
Cook will turn 25 on August 10.
McCaffrey, Elliott, Bell and Johnson are the top-four highest-paid running backs in the game. All four didn’t make the playoffs last year.
Only one of the top-10 richest running backs made the playoffs in 2019 (Tennessee Titans’ man-child Derrick Henry).
It’s not like running the football isn’t important. Eight of the 10 playoff teams in 2019 finished in the top 11 in rushing.
Baltimore led the league in rushing thanks to MVP Lamar Jackson’s brilliance. But veteran Mark Ingram and rookie Gus Edwards combined for more than 1,700 rushing yards for the AFC North champion Ravens.
The San Francisco 49ers leaned on their No. 2 rushing attack to advance all the way to the Super Bowl with a three-headed tailback rotation of Tevin Coleman (long-time backup), Matt Breida (undrafted) and Raheem Mostert (undrafted). San Francisco used up less than $11 million of cap space to sign the trio.
Cook led the Vikings to the playoffs on his rookie contract. Alvin Kamara did the same thing for New Orleans. So did Aaron Jones (Green Bay), Miles Sanders (Philadelphia), Devin Singletary (Buffalo), Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson (Seattle).
Make no mistake, Cook is an outstanding player, and the Vikings don’t want him to leave. If he chooses to take a pay cut to stay with Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and the Vikings’ offense, then Minnesota should be all over that.
But handing Cook a four-year, $64 million extension like the Panthers gave McCaffrey would be a costly mistake.
Cook’s serious injury history should give the Minnesota front office plenty of pause before rushing to Cook with a blank check.
DON'T BREAK THE BANK
History says don’t pay your star running back lumps of money. Perennial playoff teams don’t hand out big paychecks to their running backs. Plus, Minnesota handed quarterback Kirk Cousins a two-year, $66 million extension this offseason. Beloved wideout Adam Thielen signed a four-year, $64.2 million deal in April of 2019.
Adding another big deal to the budget would take away any financial flexibility. The Vikings would be stuck. If Minnesota could get Cook to take a deal worth less than $10 million annually, then the numbers could work. But Cook told the Pioneer Press last week that he believes he’s the “best back” in the NFL.
“The things I do coming out of the backfield, the things I do in between the tackles, I block, I pretty much do it all,” Cook said in an interview with Chris Tomasson. “I don’t have to come off the field. I think some guys just don’t do as much as I do, and I think that’s why I’m today’s (top) back.”
Cook followed up with Tomasson saying that he wants to stay in Minnesota for a long time.
“I definitely love Minnesota,” Cook said. “I love everything the state has to bring. Being a kid, I was drafted (in 2017) from Miami (his hometown), so I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I actually am happy where I’m at, and I would like to be in Minnesota long term.”
But if Cook really believes that he’s the best back in the NFL, then he’ll want something similar to McCaffrey’s deal.
That’s the new precedent for star running backs.
Spielman, head coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak all want Cook back in Minnesota. But if the Vikings want to dominate the NFC North for the next decade, they’ll ignore the new precedent.
Even if that means accepting the reality that they might have to trade their standout tailback.
