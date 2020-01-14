The Minnesota Twins have reportedly made their first big splash of the offseason.
Multiple outlets are reporting the Twins have come to an agreement on a multi-year contract with free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.
MLB Network first reported Donaldson's agreement with Minnesota.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the deal is for four years and a total of $92 million, with a fifth-year option that can increase the total value to $100 million.
Donaldson played in 155 games for Atlanta last season, hitting .259 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs. The 34-year-old is a three-time All-Star and was the 2015 American League MVP.
Donaldson, a career .273 hitter, played his first four seasons in Oakland. He was an NL Gold Glove Award finalist at third base last season in Atlanta.
He was named A.L. MVP in 2015 after hitting 41 home runs and driving in 123 runs for the Toronto Blue Jays, who acquired him in a trade with Oakland. He hit .297 that season to help the Blue Jays reach the playoffs for the first time since 1993.
During the 2018 season, Donaldson was limited to 52 games because of shoulder and leg injuries.
He will add even more pop to a Twins team that set a major league record with 307 home runs last season and won the AL Central Division title.