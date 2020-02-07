Weather Alert

...TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO
SUNDAY...

.SNOW WILL FALL ACROSS THE AREA FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY. ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. SOME LOCALIZED HIGHER
AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE. AT THIS TIME, THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS LOOK
TO BE NEAR THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR WITH MUCH OF THAT SNOW
FALLING ON SUNDAY MORNING.

THOSE WILL TRAVEL PLANS THIS WEEKEND SHOULD PLAY CLOSE ATTENTION
TO THE LATEST FORECASTS. BE PREPARED TO ALTER OR DELAY TRAVEL IF
CONDITIONS WARRANT. THOSE WITH FLEXIBLE PLANS MAY WANT TO
CONSIDER CONSOLIDATING THEM ON SATURDAY TO AVOID LIKELY TRAVEL
IMPACTS SUNDAY.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE.
MUCH OF THIS SNOW WILL FALL BETWEEN 3 AM AND 9 AM SUNDAY WHEN
HOURLY SNOW RATES COULD BE 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

Twins, Red Sox still working to ‘close the gap’ on trade

Twins
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Brusdar Graterol (51) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the eleventh inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sept. 6, 2019. David Berding / USA TODAY Sports
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Boston Red Sox have cold feet about landing the Minnesota Twins’ top pitching prospect as part of a three-team deal that would bring right-hander Kenta Maeda to Minnesota.

The reason widely reported is Brusdar Graterol’s latest medical reports, which suggest the Twins’ hard-throwing right-hander isn’t ready for a full season in a rotation. But it could be more complicated.

The Twins’ piece is the smallest of a potential trade that would send center fielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a salary dump worth $59 million in 2020 payroll.

If the deal went through as initially agreed to, Boston would get outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers and Graterol from the Twins, which wasn’t met with cheers from Red Sox fans.

Sources said Friday, Feb. 7, there are “ongoing discussions” between the Red Sox and Twins, and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that Boston wants an additional Top 10 prospect to seal the deal.

“Who knows what (the Red Sox) want?” one MLB source said. “Maybe they want a mulligan.”

Maeda, 31, would be a solid addition for a Twins team that won 101 games and the American League Central Division last season. He went 10-8 with a 4.04 earned-run average in 37 games (26 starts) for the Dodgers last season.

Maeda is 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA in 103 major-league starts and is signed through 2023 at $3 million a season. That’s a bargain in this day and age, but it’s not unreasonable for the Twins to balk at using two Top 10 picks to acquire him, especially if one of them is their best young arm.

Graterol was called up to the big-league club in September and pitched 10 games in relief, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA. Only 21, he set the franchise velocity record with pitches of 101.2 and 101.9 mph against the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 15.

But he also had Tommy John surgery to repair his right elbow at 16, and was placed on the injured list last season with a shoulder impingement that cost him more than two months at Class AA.

Those facts were widely disseminated at the time, and it would be curious if the Red Sox didn’t know them when they initially agreed to deal.

