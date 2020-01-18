Weather Alert

...WINDS SLOWLY DECREASING...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT... WINDS WILL REMAINS STRONG AND GUSTY THROUGH THE EVENING, BUT THEY ARE ON A SLOW DECREASE. IMPACTS ON VISIBILITY FROM BLOWING SNOW HAVE STARTED TO LESSEN AS A RESULT. WITH CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO SLOWLY IMPROVE THROUGH THE REST OF THE NIGHT, THE WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE. EVENING TRAVELERS SHOULD STILL BE ALERT FOR SOME POCKETS OF LOWERED VISIBILITIES AND DRIFTING SNOWS ACROSS ROADS, MOSTLY IN OPEN AND UNSHELTERED AREAS. TAKE IT SLOW. WHILE THE BLOWING AND DRIFTING IMPACTS FROM THE WIND ARE ON A DOWNWARD TREND, THE WINDS COUPLED WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL RESULT IN WIND CHILLS FROM 20 TO 30 BELOW. IF VENTURING INTO THE COLD, LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE AND BUNDLE UP. DON'T FORGET TO PROTECT YOUR PETS FROM THE BITTER COLD TOO! ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&