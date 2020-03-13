Vikings

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) requests more noise from the fans as the Vikings play Oakland in the second quarter of an NFL football game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. The Vikings beat Oakland, 34-14. John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings’ big changes for next season have begun.

With little salary-cap room entering free agency next week, the Vikings terminated the contracts of longtime defensive stalwarts Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph on Friday. The moves will clear more than $18.5 million of cap room.

A source said the Vikings on Friday also released tight end David Morgan.

Rhodes, a cornerback, has made three Pro Bowls but has struggled the past two seasons and will turn 30 in June. Joseph, a nose tackle, has made two Pro Bowls but is starting to slow down. He turns 32 in October.

Rhodes, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension in 2017, was under contract for three more years but had no guaranteed money left on it. The move on him saves the Vikings $8.1 million under the cap for 2020 but they will incur $4.8 million of dead money.

