The Vikings went to work in the fourth round to shore up their defense. Minnesota selected South Carolina defensive end DJ Wonnum, Baylor defensive tackle and Oregon linebacker Troy Dye.
The Vikings took Cameron Dantzler in the third round in large part because of the film that he showed against LSU’s historic offense. Georgia had two offensive tackles taken in the first round, and the Vikings selected Wonnum because of the disruption he showcased going up against that Georgia offensive line.
The Georgia native had 30 starts for the Gamecocks with 137 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks. He was a three-time team captain and was the Comeback Player of the Year in 2019.
“He’s a long athletic defensive end,” General Manager Rick Spielman said. “He ran a 4.6 (40-yard dash) at the combine. He showed up at the Senior Bowl. One game that stood out was the Georgia game against both of those tackles who are excellent players. And I know the success we’ve had and coach Andre Patterson has had with these long defensive ends and I know our coaches can’t wait to get their hands on him.’’
Danielle Hunter was 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds when the Vikings drafted him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Patterson turned Hunter into a star.
They’re counting on Patterson to do the same thing yet again. Wonnum – a 6-foot-5, 258-pound defensive end – battled injuries throughout his career, but his athletic profile really stood out to the Vikings
“A long-framed rusher, Wonnum plays well on his feet with the urgency to attack contact or give chase on plays away from him,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s said. “While he loves to mix things up, his pass rush lacks sophistication and he must become a better finisher in space. Overall, Wonnum relies more on his motor than instincts as a pass rusher, but he has a projectable frame and uses his hands to free himself, projecting as a backup pass rusher with starting upside.”
First pick of the fourth round for the #Vikings is South Carolina DE DJ Wonnum. 29.5 TFLs and 14 sacks. Rick Spielman continues to fill holes. pic.twitter.com/aTZC4E0A0q— Isaac Trotter (@Isaac_TrotterPB) April 25, 2020
LYNCH THE MAN IN THE MIDDLE
No one got after the quarterback more effectively than Baylor’s James Lynch. Lynch gives the Vikings a three-technique that they desperately needed. He can compete with Michael Pierce for playing time.
Lynch had a strong interview with the Vikings front office and they couldn’t let him slip out of their hands. Lynch was hoping Minnesota would take him.
“You see their defense and they’re a good defense and they’re salty,” Lynch said. “So for me to be able to be a part of it, I’m pretty excited about it.”
Lynch had 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks last year. He’s Baylor’s all-time career leader in sacks with 22. Lynch was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
“He’s an excellent football player," Spielman said. "He’s played some end. We kind of see him as an inside pass rusher. High motor. High energy.’’
.@BUFootball's all-time leader in sacks is heading to Minnesota!#VikingsDraft pic.twitter.com/xHY3kYDODq— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 25, 2020
DYE BRINGING 'JUICE' TO VIKINGS DEFENSE
Oregon linebacker Troy Dye battled injuries, but he still stayed extremely productive. He was the Vikings choice at No. 132 overall. The 6-foot-4, 226-pound linebacker led Oregon in tackles in four consecutive seasons. He finished third in program history in career tackles (397) and tied for fourth in tackles for loss (44.0).
“Long, linear, athlete that has great range to cover the field,” Spielman said. “I see him coming in and contributing right away not only as a backup but contributing on special teams as well.”
Dye was one of just nine FBS players since 2000 with career totals of at least 15 sacks and five interceptions. He led Oregon in tackles 22 times in 50 career games and tied the record for most double-figure tackle performances (19).
Dye was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2019.
"I look forward to working with some of the best linebackers in the NFL, Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks," Dye said. "I look forward to bringing a lot of energy and juice to that part of the game. I think that's why I'll make an impact in my first year.''
New #Vikings draft pick Troy Dye is going to be a fan favorite. He led Oregon in tackles and he was also the Ducks’ dancing aficionado pic.twitter.com/5KlLFoyIkm— Isaac Trotter (@Isaac_TrotterPB) April 25, 2020