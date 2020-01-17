Weather Alert

...SNOW, FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT...SLIPPERY TRAVEL... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO FALL ACROSS MUCH OF WISCONSIN THROUGH MID EVENING WHILE TO THE WEST AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL BE MORE COMMON. ROADS ACROSS THE REGION ARE SNOW COVERED AND SLICK WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL ICING. BE READY FOR SLIPPERY TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. DELAY OR ALTER YOUR TRAVEL PLANS TONIGHT IF YOU CAN. THE PRECIPITATION WILL SWITCH BACK TO A PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW EARLY SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE WINDS BECOME STRONG AND GUSTY FROM THE NORTHWEST. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS OPEN AND UNSHELTERED AREAS, CREATING ADDITIONAL DRIVING DIFFICULTIES FOR TRAVELERS. RAPIDLY COOLING TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO CAUSE WET ROADS TO FREEZE DURING THE DAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE, SNOW TO WINTRY MIX. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 2 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 1/10 OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH SATURDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&