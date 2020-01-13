Weather Alert

...SNOW FOLLOWED BY FREEZING DRIZZLE... .A BAND OF SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM AROUND AN INCH TO AS MUCH AS 3 INCHES WITH THE HIGHER TOTALS OVER PORTIONS OF WESTERN INTO NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. AN AREA OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG IS EXPECTED TO FORM BEHIND THE SNOW. THIS FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG MAY CONTINUE UNTIL LATE TONIGHT BEFORE ENDING. A LIGHT GLAZE UP TO A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ON UNTREATED AND EXPOSED SURFACES. THE COMBINATION OF SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED TO CREATE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS THAT MAY LAST LONG ENOUGH TO IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE ACCUMULATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&