The Minnesota Vikings have their offensive coordinator. The Vikings are reportedly promoting veteran Gary Kubiak to replace Kevin Stefanski. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Thursday.
In 2016, Kubiak led Denver to a 24-10 victory over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. Last year, Kubiak joined the Vikings’ staff as an assistant head coach/offensive advisor, and he helped Minnesota finish eighth in the NFL in points per game and sixth in the league in rushing.
Stefanski was the main playcaller, but Kubiak was his mentor. After Stefanski was hired by the Cleveland Browns to be their head coach, there was an opening.
The Vikings are aiming to give quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs some offensive consistency.
"I heard a lot [about Kubiak]," Cook said in November. ”People kept saying Terrell Davis and all those good backs, but when you go look at his track record and how they were doing it and what they were running, it's some of the stuff I like running and some of the stuff I was good at.
"Just had to get my body physically and mentally ready for the challenge," Cook added. "I love the scheme and love everything we're doing."
Kubiak’s presence stood out to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.
“It's probably the best thing that's ever happened to me since I've been here," Zimmer said before Minnesota’s Week 11 game against Denver. "He's very smart. I talk to him a lot about what he's done as a head coach."
Kubiak is aiming to help the Vikings build off a rock-solid 2019 season. Minnesota went 10-6 in the regular season and qualfied for the playoffs. They went down to New Orleans and upset the Saints 26-20 in overtime before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.