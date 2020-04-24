Ezra Cleveland dominated the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Vikings took notice. Minnesota selected the Boise State left tackle with the No. 58 pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
Cleveland had the best three-cone and 20-yard shuttle times at the combine among offensive linemen. He also had the third-best 40-yard dash and the fifth-best bench press.
He started 40 of 41 games for Boise State and his coaches compared him to David Bakhtiari. The Vikings believe Cleveland has a lot of similarities to Brian O'Neill. Cleveland played alongside Vikings running back Alexander Mattison in college.
"The way we looked at Ezra was this was a guy who started 40 games in college," Vikings Director of College Scouting Jamaal Stephenson said. "He's a tough guy and athletic. He's mature. He's a grinder. He loves football and we think he's a guy who's going to come in and help us right away."
The presence of Riley Reiff means there isn't quite as much pressure for Cleveland to come right in and start from Day One even if he's not ready. But if he's good enough, he'll be in the starting lineup.
"There's a lot of moving parts right now," Stephenson said. "I'd be out of place to place him in one particular spot so far. He's played left tackle his whole career. We also believe he has some guard flexibility. We also think he could play some right tackle. There's a lot of different directions that we could possibly go."
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 311 pounds
Coach Speak
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin: “What I love about Ezra is he has no complacency to him.”
Guru's Take
The Athletic’s Draft Guru Dane Brugler: “A three-year starter at Boise State, Cleveland was the starting left tackle in head coach Bryan Harsin’s offense. After his redshirt year, he earned the starting left tackle job (pushing Archie Lewis to right tackle) as a freshman and started 40 games there the last three seasons, playing 95.6% of Boise’s offensive snaps over that span. An impressive athlete for the position, Cleveland is comfortable in space with a quick, efficient punch and the intelligence to beat rushers to the spot. However, his lack of anchor strength and explosiveness in his hands are concerns for his NFL transition. Overall, Cleveland struggles to match power in the run game and his lack of length creates a small margin for error, but he stays balanced in his pass sets with the lower body athleticism that frustrates rushers, projecting as an NFL starter.”
What It Means
Rick Spielman talked often about how he had the draft capital to move up in the draft for the guy he wanted in the second round. Except the draft board fell perfectly for the Vikings general manager. Cleveland was a guy that many believed the Vikings were looking at to possibly draft with one of their two first-round picks. But Philadelphia surprisingly took Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and wideouts and running backs flew off the board which knocked Cleveland down into the Vikings’ sweet spot. They got their guy.
Grade The Pick
The Vikings absolutely needed to address their offensive line concerns, and they did that with the addition of Ezra Cleveland. Cleveland is a great fit for the Vikings’ zone rushing scheme thanks to his 4.93 40-yard dash. Spielman needed to get a wide receiver, cornerback and an offensive lineman with his first three picks. He’s done just that. Oh, and he traded back to accumulate more picks. Plus, Minnesota doesn’t have to continue to go back-and-forth with Washington with the Trent Williams trade discussions. When four offensive tackles had been taken in the first 14 picks, some believed that the Vikings would have to get desperate to land their guy. Instead, they waited and were patient. And Cleveland fell right into their lap. Grade: A-
