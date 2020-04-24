LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase tortured defensive backs all season long. But Mississippi State’s cornerback Cameron Dantzler was basically the only one who gave Chase some problems. Dantzler limited Chase to just one catch in 12 coverage snaps, and he broke up the other two passes that No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow threw towards Chase while they were matched up.
That type of play against a high-level wideout excited Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. So with the 89th pick of the NFL Draft, Dantzler became the second cornerback taken by the Vikings, joining first-rounder Jeff Gladney.
“Very excited to add another corner to our mix,” General Manager Rick Spielman said. “Big, tall corner. Very athletic for his size. He has all the athletic traits we look for. The game that stuck out to us the most was the LSU game. His length really helps him down the field. Just adding depth at a position of need. We’re very excited to get Cameron on board.”
Dantzler gives the Vikings big-time size at 6-foot-2. Dantzler plays like a traditional lock-down corner and was a second team SEC All-American as a sophomore in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, his 83.4 overall grade in 2019 was tied for fourth among SEC corners. He allowed a passer rating of 57.0, which ranked fourth in the league among corners.
Throughout his college career, Dantzler allowed less than 43 percent of passes thrown his way to be caught in his college career and a passer rating of 44 according to Pro Football Focus.
Dantzler started 22 games for Mississippi State throughout his career. He finished with 108 total tackles, five interceptions and 20 passes defended.
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 188 pounds
Coach Speak
“After this year, I’ll have about 15 guys that have signed professional contracts and I have just as much confidence in him as I had about Xavier Rhodes and Jaire Alexander,” Mississippi State’s cornerback coach Terrell Buckley told DJournal.com. “He’s buying into not just the talent part. The talent and the mental capacity that he has is starting to merge. Once it really merges and he gets it, it’s just going to be scary.”
Guru's Take
The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler broke down Dantzler: “A two-year starter at Mississippi State, Dantzler was the field cornerback in former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop’s 4-2-5 scheme. Primarily a quarterback in high school, he only played cornerback “a few times” in high school and credits former Bulldogs cornerbacks coach and 14-year NFL veteran Terrell Buckley for developing his coverage skills. Dantzler is quick-footed with slick hips to turn and run on command without losing balance, staying attached to receivers. He doesn’t shy from run support, but his thin frame and lack of body armor are concerns vs. NFL competition. Overall, Dantzler needs to better find the football and limit his contact downfield, but his reactive athleticism, length and competitive mentality are the baseline traits for starting press-man work in the NFL.”
What It Means
After losing their top three cornerbacks from last season, the Vikings added a second cornerback of the draft by taking lanky Cameron Dantzler in the third round with pick No. 89. Dantzler is a tall corner at 6-foot-2, but is under 200 pounds. His time in the 40 at the Combine was only 4.64, but he ran a 4.38 at his virtual Pro Day. If he has closer to 4.38 speed, he could be a perfect fit with the Vikings under the guidance of coach Mike Zimmer.
Grade The Pick
There aren’t many (any?) scenarios that could’ve played out through the first three rounds that would have been better for the Vikings. And with the selection of cornerback Cameron Dantzler of Mississippi State at pick No. 89 overall, the Vikings solidified an “A” grade overall through the first two days. With the addition of Jeff Gladney in Round 1 and Dantzler in Round 3, the Vikings have gone from no depth at corner, to having some solid competition for starting positions. Dantzler needs to add strength, but he has the height (6-feet-2) that coach Mike Zimmer likes in his corners. He ran a 4.64-second 40 at the combine, but looks faster on video (see the clip of him running down Lamar Jackson in a 2018 game). The Vikings keep filling needs with guys who they thought wouldn’t be available where they were picked. Grade: A
#Vikings take Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler. Here he is running down Lamar Jackson in college 😳 pic.twitter.com/YWobYEvzFB— Isaac Trotter (@Isaac_TrotterPB) April 25, 2020
Jason Feldman and Guy Limbeck contributed to this report.