The Timberwolves have found the star point guard to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns.
Minnesota’s long-time pursuit of D’Angelo Russell came to fruition Thursday, hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as the Wolves dealt Andrew Wiggins, a top-3 protected 2021 first-round draft pick and their 2021 second-round pick for Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal between the Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.
In a separate move, Minnesota dealt Gorgui Dieng to Memphis in exchange for forward James Johnson.
Russell, an all-star in 2019, is averaging 23.6 points and 6.2 assists this season while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. He’s managed to do so while being the sole focus of opposing defenses this year in San Francisco with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both out with long-term injuries.
Russell and Towns should form one of the more potent pick-and-roll combos in the NBA, and will be the pieces Minnesota builds around for the future. Which player takes the reins as the team’s alpha is to be determined. Not that it will be a point of contention. The friendship between the two all-stars is well-documented.
That Minnesota was able to acquire Russell without sacrificing any of its draft capital in the upcoming NBA draft is a win for the franchise. The Timberwolves are still armed with their first-round pick, which should be in the top 10, along with Brooklyn’s first-round pick, which figures to be in the top 20, and Minnesota’s second-round pick, which should fall in the top 40.
That’s a lot of valuable picks, even in what’s considered to be a “weak” draft, that Gersson Rosas and Co. can with.
Rosas’ massive overhaul of Minnesota’s roster continues. The second longest-tenured player in Minnesota, behind Towns, is now Josh Okogie, whom the Wolves drafted last summer.