The Vikings couldn’t believe that LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was available at No. 22. So they took him. Then, they traded down from No. 25 to get the 31st pick of the first round.
And the top cornerbacks that were highest on their board were still available. So, Mike Zimmer got the cornerback that he desperately needed.
Minnesota selected TCU’s Jeff Gladney with the second-to-last pick of the first round. Gladney was a second-team All-American in 2019 and a first-team All-Big 12 selection. Gladney tied for second in the Big 12 with 15 passes defended, including a conference-best 14 pass breakups which tied for eighth nationally.
“Gladney fit every single trait we were looking for from a physical standpoint," General Manager Rick Spielman said.
Gladney has a great chance to be a Day One starter as the Vikings have to replace three cornerbacks in Trae Waynes, Xavier Rhodes and Mackensie Alexander.
Gladney was the fifth cornerback selected in the first round, but The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Gladney as his No. 3 cornerback on the board.
"When we called him, and he said that he's been waiting for us to call," Zimmer said. "That's what you like about him. He's a competitor. He likes to get out and go. We need to get our hands on these guys at some point and get them ready for the season."
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
Coach Speak
TCU coach Gary Patterson: “He was a guy that we put on their best wide receiver. THey’re getting a guy who’s played against a lot of great wide receivers in the Big 12. He played a little banged up all season and he’s fully healthy now. He was a little heavy in the combine. He’s a lot faster than what he ran there. He’s got some length so he can play against some bigger body guy. He’s a guy who someone will like when they get him on their team.”
Guru's Take
The Athletic’s Draft Guru Dane Brugler’s take: “A four-year starter at TCU, Gladney was the starting left cornerback in head coach Gary Patterson’s press-heavy scheme, often trailing the opponent’s best receiver. He registered more passes defended (43) than starts (42) over his career and was one of only two FBS players (along with Amik Robertson) with at least 15 passes defended each of the last two seasons. Gladney has the athletic movement skills to pattern match from press and instinctively plays through the hands of the receiver. He isn’t a technically sound player with a bad habit of grabbing and gripping downfield. Overall, Gladney is a scrappy, quick-footed athlete with an ultra-competitive play personality and if he can improve his route anticipation and be more subtle with his physicality, he will be a decade-long NFL starter.”
What It Means
The Vikings lost their three top cornerbacks from a year ago and this was a very real need heading into the draft. The Vikings addressed the position in the first round by selecting Jeff Gladney, a 5-10, 191-pounder out of TCU. The Vikings not only got a potential starting cornerback, but they traded down six slots and picked up a pair of additional draft picks, No. 117 (fourth round) and No. 176 (fifth round). This gives the Vikings 14 picks in the draft and sets them up to trade up in the draft the next two days or even trade for a veteran offensive lineman.
Grade The Pick
Trader Rick gets another gold star for the Vikings' second pick of the first round, TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney. This is the guy we were hoping the Vikings would pick at No. 22. Instead, Spielman drafted the best slot receiver in the draft at No. 22, then traded down from No. 25 and still got one of the corners we were hoping for at No. 31. Gladney became a starter at TCU as a true freshman and was an All-Big 12 pick in each of his final three years. He was a first team pick last fall when he led the conference with 14 pass breakups. The 5-feet-10, 190-pounder will add some toughness and grit to the defensive backfield. He's a Mike Zimmer-type guy and he'll have to grow on a steep learning curve. Grade: A
Jason Feldman and Guy Limbeck contributed to this report.