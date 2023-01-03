99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mission accomplished for Parker: 'I at least got my touchdown in Hawaii'

Goodhue senior running back Malakye Parker recently played in the Tiki Bowl All-Star Football Game in Hawaii and he capped a memorable stay on the island by scoring a touchdown.

Malakye Parker2.jfif
Goodhue senior Malakye Parker got a chance to play in the Tiki Bowl All-Star Football Game in Hawaii on Dec. 20, 2022. The running back capped his memorable stay on the island by scoring a touchdown.
Contributed photo
Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck
January 03, 2023
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — It may not come as a big surprise, but Malakye Parker had a good time during his recent trip to Hawaii.

Parker is a senior running back from Goodhue who got a chance to play in the Tiki Bowl All-Star Football Game on Dec. 20 in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu.

And Parker also achieved his ultimate goal.

“I at least got my touchdown in Hawaii,” he said.

That was just the icing on the cake on a memorable trip, which was nearly a week long stay overall.

“That experience was really fun,” Parker said. “I think that’s got to be one of the top All-Star games in the country.”

Outside of football, Parker got to hang out a lot with his fellow All-Star players and go sightseeing, on hiking trips and go body boarding in the ocean. He was looking forward to taking a tour of Pearl Harbor, but that trip didn’t work out.

He said meeting people from all parts the country helped make the trip special.

“Our team chemistry was really good because we were just doing all kinds of different things every day,” he said. “All kinds of activities, I think that was the best part of the experience.”

Parker’s team placed second out of three teams in the All-Star game format, which had each team playing two others for two quarters each.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Parker got to carry the football about 12 times during his four quarters of play. He averaged about three yards per carry and he capped his performance with a short touchdown run in the closing minutes of play.

“I was getting nervous,” Parker said. “I was like ‘The game’s almost over, I’ve got to get in at least one more time.’ It was one of the last drives of the game and I scored, so I was happy.”

Parker is being recruited by college football teams, but is uncommitted. He said he received some valuable advice and feedback from the coaches at the event.

“It was just a great experience,” he said. “I would recommend the Hawaii Tiki Bowl to anyone invited.”

— — —

Wanamingo’s Jack Beulke, who was the punter for the Western Illinois University football team this season, has been invited to the College Gridiron Specialist Showcase.

Jack Beulke mug.jpg
Jack Beulke

The event will be held Jan. 6-8 in Fort Worth, Texas, and is for players from small colleges. The showcase is run as an organized team activity format, and will allow players to participate in practices and a controlled scrimmage with professional coaches.

“I am very excited for this opportunity and it will be an experience I will never forget,” Beulke said. “It’s an athlete's dream to get a chance to show what he’s got in front of pro scouts.”

Beulke was a senior and in his first season at Division I Western Illinois after spending the 2021 season at Division II Upper Iowa University. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Beulke had plenty of chances to punt at Western Illinois this season as the Leathernecks finished 0-11. That included a 62-10 loss at the University of Minnesota in the second game of the season.

Beulke averaged 35.1 yards per punt on 55 kicks as a senior. He had a long punt of 58 yards with seven inside the 20-yard line and just one touchback. He had 19 punts that resulted in a fair catch.

A strong showing by players at the College Gridiron Specialist Showcase could help them be selected in the 2023 NFL draft or land as a free agent tryout with a team.

“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, as I am just trying to enjoy the opportunity that many athletes don’t get,” Beulke said. “I just want to go out there and represent my family, friends and hometown of Wanamingo. Just want to throw all the chips on the table and see what happens.”

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
