Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mix of talented veterans, youngsters may pay off for Rochester Royals

The Rochester Royals have a nice mix of veteran and youth players in amateur baseball and have some unfinished business having a strong season a year ago.

070120.S.RPB.ROYALS.BASEBALL.09429.jpg
Infielder Nick Pearson is one of the returning veterans for the Rochester Royals for the 2022 amateur baseball season. The Royals have a nice mix of veterans and current college players and look to make a strong run at the Class B state tournament this season.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
May 18, 2022 02:30 PM
The Rochester Royals amateur baseball team is trying to re-establish itself as a Class B state power.

The Royals are headed in the right direction and are anxious to take care of some unfinished business.

The Royals got their season underway last week and won two of their three games, all at home. This year’s team has a strong mix of veterans and up-and-coming players who are currently playing in college.

“We’re excited about the team we’ve got and obviously we were incredibly close last year,” Royals player/manager Tim Oesterlin said. “We feel like we match up well with the best in the state and kind of showed that last year. But we have some unfinished business that we want to take care of.”

The Royals earned a Class B state berth a year ago. In a state tournament second-round elimination game, the Royals outhit Chanhassen, but suffered a 2-1 loss. The Royals went home and the Red Birds then went on to win the state championship.

“It was not a great feeling to end the year,” Oesterlin said. “To bring the guys back, the same crew, and to add some new guys along with that, I think we’re pretty excited.”

Some of the key veteran position players back include Michael Michalak, Alex Holets, Drew Block, Matt Cano, Jake Halverson, Nick Pearson and Sam Warren.

“The pitching staff is pretty much going to be a veteran crew,” Oesterlin said.

Matt Meyer Mug.jpg
Matt Meyer

Left-hander and former pro Matt Meyer, 37, heads the staff. Matteo Finocchi, another lefty, started twice and earned two wins during the first week of the season. Erik Thorvilson, another lefty, also returns as does current RCTC pitcher T Palmer Mickelson, although he battled arm injuries this spring.

Mitch Brown, another former professional, is not expected to pitch for the Royals this season.

Some of the Royals players currently playing college baseball include Brevin Goetz (Gustavus Adolphus College), Nolan Jurgenson (Bethel College), Tate Meiners (University of Augustana), Hayden Brown (University of Minnesota-Duluth), Logan Milene (North Iowa Area Community College), Adam Marshall (University of Wisconsin-Eau Clarie), Matthew Hayford (St. John's University), Drew Lingen (NIACC), Will Weick (Augsburg University) and Max Aug (Iowa Central Community College). Brown will have surgery on his left (non-throwing) arm and will miss a big chunk of the season.

“We’ve got a lot of the young kids coming back,” Oesterlin said. “So we’ll have a good mix of youth and some of the veteran bats.”

Pitcher Derek Lilladahl is on the roster, but he is playing for the Willmar Stingers in the Northwoods League. The Triton grad plays at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Milene and Meiners both played in the NWL last season for a time.

“We’re excited to have them around as much as possible and if they’re here the whole season, that’s awesome for us,” Oesterlin said.

Current high school senior standouts who are on the Royals’ roster include University of Minnesota commit Easton Fritcher of Hayfield and both Joe Sperry and Sam Schneider of Lourdes.

“We’ve signed some of the good local talent,” Oesterlin said.

Another savvy veteran, Dan Lyons, may also play with the Royals. He is back in Rochester, easing back into game shape. The Century grad and former long-time professional will turn 38 in August. He had spent three seasons as an assistant coach at the University of West Alabama following his playing career with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League.

“He hasn’t played in a game yet, but he’s been to some of the practices,” Oesterlin said. “So it’s good to have a local guy back in town and he’s pretty well known for his accolades and in success with Century and the U (of Minnesota) as well.”

RCTC assistant coach Bo McClintock, who works at Rochester Batting Cages, is another new veteran to the club.

“We have a lot of good depth and a lot of guys who have been through it before,” Oesterlin said. “Everybody’s kind of hungry to get back to state and hopefully take care of business this year.”

Royals schedule: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/Schedule

Royals roster: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/Roster

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
